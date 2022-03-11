Skip to main content
Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings fans may be seeing less of Joe Buck in the future. 

No, the 52-year-old isn't retiring, but according to a report, he is leaving FOX Sports to become the play-by-play voice for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that FOX has granted ESPN permission to talk with Buck on a new deal. Buck has one year and $11 million remaining on his contract but FOX is reportedly letting him out of his deal early as a good gesture for his years of service with the company.

Per the report, Buck is expected to strike a five-year deal in the range of $60-$75 million. He would also rejoin Troy Aikman, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal to become the color commentator for Monday Night Football.

Getting Buck would be a huge deal for ESPN. Since joining FOX in 1994, he has called six Super Bowls and has been the play-by-play voice for 23 of the past 25 World Series. But that means little to Vikings fans, who have dubbed Buck as their broadcasting nemesis.

Buck's tension with Vikings fans began in 2004, when he called Randy Moss's mooning celebration at Lambeau Field "a disgusting act." It continued throughout the years as he's heaped praise on fellow Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Buck was also on the mic in January 2018 when Stefon Diggs caught "The Minneapolis Miracle" from Case Keenum, which was, to be fair, a great call. But some Vikings fans will feel better knowing that a potential pairing with Sean Payton is also out the window.

While Vikings fans can still get their Buck fix on Monday nights, it's more likely they'll flip over to watch the Manningcast.

Minnesota Wild / Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

A late goal led the Wild to a shootout loss.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Last-place Magic snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The worst team in the Eastern Conference ended Minnesota's winning streak at six games.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

