Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

One week before the NFL's 2022 league year begins March 16 and the rumors are already going wild. The newest murmurs comes amid Aaron Rodgers staying with the Packers and a pair of massive trades: Russell Wilson to the Broncos and Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

But what about Kirk Cousins and Vikings rumors? Let's go to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who says there "will be more action this week." He specifically discussed the Vikings:

"Several executives intimated they expect the Vikings to make multiple transactions. Much of the chatter has focused on quarterback Kirk Cousins and his huge contract and massive cap hit. But in general, league sources said the new regime in Minnesota is open to dealing several of their more high-priced veterans to try to reset the cap situation, add more draft picks and prepare for the future. "And the sense among some of the execs I spoke to is that the Vikings seem to understand that they aren't in position by and large to hit home runs with these trades (which are more like salary cap dumps). Receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, even running back Dalvin Cook are names making the rounds. I'd be surprised if a few were not moved."

The last part where he says he'd be surprised if a few of the likes of Thielen, Kendricks, Pierce and Cook aren't dealt is a pretty big statement, which would fall precisely in line with Purple Insider Matthew Coller's latest column: "Embrace change, Vikings fans."

Meanwhile, the market for Cousins, if there is one, is being narrowed down every day now that Rodgers is back with the Pack and Denver and Washington found their starters.

The remaining QB-needy teams appear to be the Steelers, Seahawks, Colts, Bucs, Panthers, Saints and maybe the Giants. And keep in mind that La Canfora's report includes him saying the Seahawks could use the haul of draft picks they got for Wilson to go after Deshaun Watson, but only if his legal matters clear up.

So that leaves six or seven teams still without a proven starter, and is Indy going to be in the market to trade for a QB? Who knows, but an insider view of the Wentz trade via The Athletic says the Colts "will certainly look to upgrade, via free agency or the draft," while noting that backup Sam Ehlinger also might get a chance to start next season.

The Giants appear to be the least likely to trade for a QB. Reports this week say the G-Men could wind up signing ex-Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones.

So if the Colts and Giants aren't all that realistic, and the Seahawks might want Watson, that leaves the Steelers, Bucs, Panthers and Saints, who could very well turn to Jameis Winston to return as their starter in 2022.

Now we're down to the Steelers, Bucs and Panthers?

Oh, wait. The Panthers have the No. 6 pick in the draft, so will they really take on a huge contract like Cousins' or Jimmy Garoppolo's instead of betting on a rookie to replace Sam Darnold?

So ... Steelers and Bucs? The more you look at it, the more likely it seems that Cousins will be back with the Vikings next season, but we'll keep watching the rumor mill for the latest.