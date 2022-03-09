Skip to main content
Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

One week before the NFL's 2022 league year begins March 16 and the rumors are already going wild. The newest murmurs comes amid Aaron Rodgers staying with the Packers and a pair of massive trades: Russell Wilson to the Broncos and Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. 

But what about Kirk Cousins and Vikings rumors? Let's go to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who says there "will be more action this week." He specifically discussed the Vikings:  

"Several executives intimated they expect the Vikings to make multiple transactions. Much of the chatter has focused on quarterback Kirk Cousins and his huge contract and massive cap hit. But in general, league sources said the new regime in Minnesota is open to dealing several of their more high-priced veterans to try to reset the cap situation, add more draft picks and prepare for the future.

"And the sense among some of the execs I spoke to is that the Vikings seem to understand that they aren't in position by and large to hit home runs with these trades (which are more like salary cap dumps). Receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, even running back Dalvin Cook are names making the rounds. I'd be surprised if a few were not moved."

The last part where he says he'd be surprised if a few of the likes of Thielen, Kendricks, Pierce and Cook aren't dealt is a pretty big statement, which would fall precisely in line with Purple Insider Matthew Coller's latest column: "Embrace change, Vikings fans." 

Meanwhile, the market for Cousins, if there is one, is being narrowed down every day now that Rodgers is back with the Pack and Denver and Washington found their starters.  

The remaining QB-needy teams appear to be the Steelers, Seahawks, Colts, Bucs, Panthers, Saints and maybe the Giants. And keep in mind that La Canfora's report includes him saying the Seahawks could use the haul of draft picks they got for Wilson to go after Deshaun Watson, but only if his legal matters clear up. 

So that leaves six or seven teams still without a proven starter, and is Indy going to be in the market to trade for a QB? Who knows, but an insider view of the Wentz trade via The Athletic says the Colts "will certainly look to upgrade, via free agency or the draft," while noting that backup Sam Ehlinger also might get a chance to start next season. 

The Giants appear to be the least likely to trade for a QB. Reports this week say the G-Men could wind up signing ex-Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones. 

So if the Colts and Giants aren't all that realistic, and the Seahawks might want Watson, that leaves the Steelers, Bucs, Panthers and Saints, who could very well turn to Jameis Winston to return as their starter in 2022. 

Now we're down to the Steelers, Bucs and Panthers? 

Oh, wait. The Panthers have the No. 6 pick in the draft, so will they really take on a huge contract like Cousins' or Jimmy Garoppolo's instead of betting on a rookie to replace Sam Darnold?

So ... Steelers and Bucs? The more you look at it, the more likely it seems that Cousins will be back with the Vikings next season, but we'll keep watching the rumor mill for the latest. 

Next Up

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in St. Cloud crash

Two vehicles heading opposite directions collided with each other.

Mounds view 9 - crime scene
MN News

Deputy who fatally rammed man who shot at police won't be charged

The collision killed 48-year-old Troy Engstrom.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Embrace change, Vikings fans

We could see Kwesi Adofo-Mensah completely overhaul the Vikings in the coming weeks and it's for the best.

lorie shaull may 28 2020 george floyd protests 3rd precinct
MN News

After scathing audit, Mpls. leaders key in on emergency protocols

The after-action report uncovered critical communications and planning breakdowns.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

viking cruise ship
MN Travel

Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

Related

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Vikings will look to start 2021 with a victory on Sunday.

20220217_KOC-4
MN Vikings

Deciphering the Vikings' future based on Kevin O'Connell's opening statements

Let's read in between the lines of everything the Vikings' new coach said

Deshaun Watson
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'

Watson didn't play in 2021 due to ongoing legal issues.

MN Vikings

Wide Left: Midseason report card for the Vikings

With the Vikings 6-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Blair figured it was a good time to draw attention to those who are excelling and also to those who simply aren't making the grade.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings facing big injury issues ahead of game against Lions

Will it even matter against the winless Lions?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings plan to rest most starters against Bears

Got tickets for the game? If so, this is not ideal.