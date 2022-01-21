Report: Vikings request second interview with 2 GM candidates

The search for the new Minnesota Vikings general manager appears to be narrowing, perhaps down to two finalists. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have requested second interviews with Ryan Poles and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Poles, 36, is the executive director of player personnel with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers' GM job last year and made the final two for the New York Giants this year, according to reports.

He's been employed by the Chiefs for 13 seasons and according to Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated, Poles' expertise is in college, scouting and the NFL Draft, but he's developed in recent years to evaluated pro talent, contracts and more.

Adofo-Mensah, the 32-year-old VP of football operations with the Brown, also has experience in economics and commodities trading, in addition to analytics and research, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

It's unclear when the second interviews will take place, and once a new GM is hired it's unknown how long it will take the Vikings to hire a new head coach.