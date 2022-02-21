Skip to main content
Report: Vikings to hire Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Phillips will take the same role that Kevin O'Connell had in Los Angeles.

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly hire Wes Phillips as their new offensive coordinator.

Phillips is one of two third-generation coaching families in the NFL with his grandfather Bum and father Wade both former NFL head coaches. But unlike the rest of his family tree, Wes cut his teeth on the offensive side of the ball. 

Phillips spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as their tight ends coach. He was also promoted to passing game coordinator this past season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 43-year-old was Kevin O'Connell's top target for the position. With O'Connell confirming he will call plays at Thursday's introductory press conference, Rapoport says Phillips will have a key role in game planning and developing the offense. It's a similar role to what O'Connell had under McVay during his two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Minnesota should be a good place to replicate what O'Connell did with the Rams. While Phillips will leave Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Matthew Stafford behind, he'll lead an offense that includes Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

