Skip to main content
Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

According to a report from the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, the Minnesota Vikings are trying to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings began the league year with approximately $256,000 in cap space but agreed to terms with nose tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Johnny Mundt and guard Austin Schlottmann on Wednesday afternoon. 

Despite releasing nose tackle Michael Pierce and creating $6.2 million in cap space, the Vikings need to find a way to clear more money in order to make those deals official.

Hunter becomes an easy target thanks to his $25.83 million cap hit next season. That includes an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. While Minnesota could convert that money into a roster bonus to save $13.5 million, the Vikings are reportedly looking to deal Hunter instead.

Hunter's injury history could play a key role in this decision. The 27-year-old has played in just seven games over the past two seasons and is coming off a torn pectoral muscle. But his track record may be too good for other teams to pass up. 

His 60.5 sacks rank ninth all-time in franchise history according to Pro Football Reference and he collected six sacks in seven games last season. According to The Chiefs Wire's Charles Goldman, the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team interested in Hunter's services.

If the Vikings could make a deal, it would clear $14.3 million in cap space. This would allow the Vikings to add more players via free agency. That includes Patrick Peterson, who according to the Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson, expressed interest in returning to Minnesota during an interview on NFL Network.

But without a deal, the Vikings could continue to lose players. The team's salary cap woes prompted Tyler Conklin to sign with the New York Jets on Wednesday and more moves could be coming if the Vikings don't figure something out.

Next Up

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Austin Schlottmann
MN Vikings

Vikings add guard Austin Schlottmann, start quietly in free agency

The Vikings made two minor moves to open the league year.

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

22002451 Booking Photo - Simmons (002) crop
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

He's accused of stabbing the woman and then setting her on fire.

Ben Meyers
MN Sports

Half of the 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists have MN ties

The State Hockey is well-represented, to say the least.

Sasha Allen PFAS documentary
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Support pouring in for staff of Acadia after bus crashes into restaurant

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man left gun on window sill before 2-year-old was shot in face

He had been drinking and put it there before going to sleep, the authorities say.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson on status with Vikings: 'Ball's in their court'

Peterson says he loves Minnesota and would love to return next season.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man rammed squad cars with stolen vehicle

The 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces four felonies.

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's to open another Twin Cities location this summer

It's the latest move from the fast-growing fast food chain.

Kelli Goodermont
MN News

Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

She leaves behind three girls. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children.

Related

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: 'Multiple teams' calling Vikings about Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have a decision to make with the star pass-rusher.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Do the Panthers, Broncos or Steelers make sense in a Cousins trade?

The Vikings could be working on a new contract but if that fails...

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

How much could Danielle Hunter make on his next contract?

After a slew of big contracts, the Vikings' decision to lock up Hunter looks like a steal.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter won't return vs. Texans

The Vikings' star lineman is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter re-works contract with Vikings, will report to minicamp

Hunter had "significant money" moved up in his contract.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Danielle Hunter could miss rest of 2020 with neck injury

The Vikings star went to New York for a second opinion on Thursday.

MN Vikings

Danielle Hunter named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Hunter is on pace to finish with 21 sacks.