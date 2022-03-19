Report: Wild acquire enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers from Ducks

The Minnesota Wild has reportedly acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports that the Wild will send back a 2023 third-round pick to complete the trade.

Deslauriers is a 6-foot-1 forward that has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in 61 games this season. While he hasn't added much to the score sheet, he should give the Wild a quality penalty killer and some toughness in an enforcer role.

According to HockeyFights.com, Deslauriers has been involved in 10 fights season, compiling a record of 5-5. His biggest brawl came on Jan. 19, when he got in a heavyweight fight with Colorado Avalanche enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

The 31-year-old also has 90 penalty minutes this season, which ranks ninth in the NHL. While this move screams "Old Time Hockey," it also could keep Marcus Foligno on the ice.

Foligno leads the Wild with eight fights this season but also served a two-game suspension last month after kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry. With 19 goals on the season, Foligno has a bigger impact when he's on the ice and Deslauriers should help accomplish that goal.

The deal is the second by the Wild leading up to Monday's NHL trade deadline. Minnesota acquired center Tyson Jost in exchange for Nico Sturm on March 16 and the former Colorado Avalanche center has no points in two games with the Wild.

The Wild have until 2 p.m. on Monday to make another deal.