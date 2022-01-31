Reports: 2nd interviews for at least 3 Vikings head coach candidates

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are all reportedly in line for second interviews for the head coach job with the Minnesota Vikings – and Jim Harbaugh might be coming to Minnesota for another conversation, too.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings will conduct second interviews with Morris and O'Connell this week. Both have the next two weeks to prepare the Rams for the Super Bowl.

The Athletic's Chad Graff reports that the Vikings are flying to Los Angeles to conduct the interviews, with O'Connell's interview happening today (Monday).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Vikings were also planning a second interview with Ryans this week. Ryans' defense held three of the four top scoring offenses in the NFC (Cowboys, Packers and Rams) to a combined 47 points in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Pelissero said the Vikings could also wind up bringing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to Minnesota for an interview this week. They reportedly had an exploratory conversation with Harbaugh on Saturday.

It's unclear if any other candidates, including Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, will receive a second interview.