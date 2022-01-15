Reports: 6 names surface in Vikings' search for new head coach

Skip to main content
Reports: 6 names surface in Minnesota Vikings' search for new head coach

Reports: 6 names surface in Minnesota Vikings' search for new head coach

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach.

49ers

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach.

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach. 

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have requested interviews with:

  • Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett
  • Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
  • Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans 
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. 

Previously, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Minnesota is interested in interviewing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. 

Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said this week, the day after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired, that the search for a new head coach and GM would begin immediately, though he indicated that a general manager would be hired first and then have input on who to hire as the 11th head coach in franchise history. 

The Athletic's Chad Graff reports that the Vikings are expected to interview more than the six aforementioned head coach candidates. And ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports that the Vikings have "done initial research" on Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham as possible head coach interviews. 

Next Up

Deion Sanders
MN Vikings

Deion Sanders says Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman hadn't spoken "in months"

Sanders' comments revealed some of the Vikings' issues last season.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal drive-by shooting

Devon Manley will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Screen Shot 2020-06-16 at 7.48.35 AM
MN News

Man gets 10 years for fatal pawn shop fire during Minneapolis riots

The incident, which took place during riots in May 2020,  resulted in one man's death.

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Election officials dismiss conservative group's complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar

The group alleged that she used campaign funds on her future husband's consulting firm.

Screen Shot 2022-01-15 at 9.53.04 AM
MN Vikings

Reports: 6 names surface in Vikings' search for new head coach

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN News

Minnetonka approves mask mandate in emergency ordinance

The mandate officially goes into effect Monday night.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm in Minnesota

There was a sharp gradient around the Twin Cities, with the highest amounts in southwestern Minnesota.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello scores twice, Wild win third straight

A team effort helped Minnesota dispatch the Ducks.

Rep. Tou Xiong
MN News

State lawmaker Tou Xiong apologizes after driving under the influence

The state representative was pulled over on the night of Jan. 8.

St Lukes Duluth GSV Pro
MN Coronavirus

Duluth hospital requiring visitors to show vax proof, neg. test

The health care system is also tightening visitor guidelines.

ridgeview urgent care facebook
MN Health

Ridgeview halting urgent care at a Twin Cities site 'until further notice'

The organization cited "growing emergency medical needs" at the facility.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: MN high school counselor sexually assaulted student

The 16-year-old victim had regularly gone to him for academic help and other support, authorities say.

Related

Byron Leftwich
MN Vikings

Leftwich, Moore and Hackett check boxes for Vikings head coaching position

The Vikings have a ton of candidates to consider for head coach but three in particular stand out

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

MN Vikings

Report: Vikings' Stefanski to interview for Browns head coaching job

Stefanski took over the Vikings offense after John DeFilippo was fired in December.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Report: Carolina Panthers to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak just wrapped up his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

MN Vikings

Vikings meeting with former Buccaneers head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are interviewing former Tampa Bay head coach Raheem Morris. The team is reportedly considering him for their defensive coordinator position. Morris has already met with the Washington Redskins after being fired Monday from the Buccaneers.

MN Vikings

Report: Vikings owners sticking with head coach Mike Zimmer

Zimmer is under contract through the 2019 season.

MN Vikings

What Vikes fans should know about new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

He's not the same guy who defeated White Goodman in the movie "Dodgeball."

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.