Reports: 6 names surface in Vikings' search for new head coach

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach.

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have requested interviews with:

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Previously, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Minnesota is interested in interviewing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said this week, the day after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired, that the search for a new head coach and GM would begin immediately, though he indicated that a general manager would be hired first and then have input on who to hire as the 11th head coach in franchise history.

The Athletic's Chad Graff reports that the Vikings are expected to interview more than the six aforementioned head coach candidates. And ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports that the Vikings have "done initial research" on Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham as possible head coach interviews.