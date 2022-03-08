Reports: Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly staying with the Green Bay Packers.

But as is any story involving Rodgers, there's controversy.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract. But Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers as a weekly guest on his extremely popular internet show, says the report isn't true.

Here's Rapoport's report:

McAfee, after beating Rapoport to the punch by saying Rodgers is staying with the Packers, said the report of it being a $200M, four-year deal "is not accurate."

It's unclear who McAfee's "sources" are, but Rodgers and him are buddies so he probably has legit information.

Both Rapoport and McAfee say Rodgers' deal will give the Packers salary cap relief, with Rapoport adding that it's enough relief to allow the Packers to also re-sign wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jay Glazer has also confirmed the Adams report.

This is a developing story.