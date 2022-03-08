Skip to main content
Reports: Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers

Reports: Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers

One report says it's a $200M deal, but Pat McAfee says that's wrong.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One report says it's a $200M deal, but Pat McAfee says that's wrong.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly staying with the Green Bay Packers. 

But as is any story involving Rodgers, there's controversy. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract. But Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers as a weekly guest on his extremely popular internet show, says the report isn't true. 

Here's Rapoport's report: 

McAfee, after beating Rapoport to the punch by saying Rodgers is staying with the Packers, said the report of it being a $200M, four-year deal "is not accurate." 

It's unclear who McAfee's "sources" are, but Rodgers and him are buddies so he probably has legit information. 

Both Rapoport and McAfee say Rodgers' deal will give the Packers salary cap relief, with Rapoport adding that it's enough relief to allow the Packers to also re-sign wide receiver Davante Adams. 

Jay Glazer has also confirmed the Adams report. 

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Reports: Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers

One report says it's a $200M deal, but Pat McAfee says that's wrong.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Death of female in small town in central MN under investigation

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Watson and Mafe
MN Sports

PFF mock has NDSU, MN stars going in the 1st round

An Eden Prairie native is also projected to be a top-10 pick in PFF's mock.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

The flights take off this summer and fall.

Jim gaffigan and diana ross
MN Music and Radio

Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan join Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Eric Sugarman, Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips him

Ifeadi Odenigbo said Sugarman "was not a good man."

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Nate Triplett
MN Vikings

Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Chad Greenway launched a GoFundMe, saying Triplett has battled cancer for the past year.

Related

MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers inks contract extension with Packers

It's the richest contract in NFL history.

MN Sports

Report: Rodgers growing increasingly frustrated with Packers

The report says it'll affect contract talks with Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers GM fired

Rodgers will reportedly resort to "hardline options" until his demands are met.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to Packers

Well, that escalated quickly...

MN Sports

Ex-Packers teammates are ripping Aaron Rodgers again

These stories just keep on coming.

MN Sports

Packers fire coach who called out Aaron Rodgers on Twitter

It's getting messy in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

KFAN's Paul Allen reports 49ers offered massive deal for Aaron Rodgers

An earth-shaking report on the morning of the NFL Draft.

MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers is ripped by his brother over California wildfires

Jordan says Aaron never called to check in on his mom and dad.