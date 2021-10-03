October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Cook missed last weekend's win over the Seahawks.
Author:
Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings will get some reinforcements on Sunday as Dalvin Cook and Christian Darrisaw are expected to play against the Browns after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Cook missed last week's win over the Seahawks with an ankle injury but was a limited participant in practice. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cook estimated his ankle was in the "90th percentile" but it appears he'll play barring a setback in pre-game warmups per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings have a different plan with Darrisaw, who will get some work with the field goal unit according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The first-round pick has been out since August after groin surgery but was a full participant in practice this week.

When asked about the possibility of Darrisaw starting in place of Rashod Hill, Klint Kubiak said "Rashod's our guy" and the Vikings want to "build [Darrisaw] up the right way."

The Vikings will kick off against the Browns at noon on Sunday.

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Cook missed last weekend's win over the Seahawks.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Body of shooting victim found lying on road in Stearns County

A passerby made the discovery on Friday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Former Sen. David Hann
MN News

MN GOP elects new chair, replacing ousted Jennifer Carnahan

He's a former state senate minority leader.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Chris Berg
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fargo TV host leaves before station vaccine mandate goes into effect

Chris Berg is out at the TV station, but in at a local radio station.

Catalytic converter theft
MN News

Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.

Related

Rashod Hill
MN Vikings

While Christian Darrisaw recovers, Rashod Hill will be tested

Darrisaw has an unknown timetable after groin surgery, making Hill the Vikings' Week 1 starter at left tackle.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook runs wild as Vikings beat Lions

Cook ran for 206 yards in a 34-20 win over Detroit.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Vikings will look to start 2021 with a victory on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Will Dalvin Cook report to Vikings training camp?

Mike Zimmer said Cook will report, but his agent said Cook hasn't spoken to the Vikings during his holdout.

Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings first-round pick Darrisaw undergoes injury procedure

The hope is he'll be ready for Week 1, according to the report.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings OC Gary Kubiak has strong praise for Dalvin Cook

"We need everybody to win, but you guys know how much I think of a good back.”

Christian Darrisaw / Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

Vikings trade back, select Christian Darrisaw in NFL Draft

The Vikings traded out of the 14th overall pick to get their offensive tackle.

K.J. Osborn
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings preseason opener against the Broncos

After a wild training camp, what could we see on Saturday?