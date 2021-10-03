Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will get some reinforcements on Sunday as Dalvin Cook and Christian Darrisaw are expected to play against the Browns after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Cook missed last week's win over the Seahawks with an ankle injury but was a limited participant in practice. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cook estimated his ankle was in the "90th percentile" but it appears he'll play barring a setback in pre-game warmups per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings have a different plan with Darrisaw, who will get some work with the field goal unit according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The first-round pick has been out since August after groin surgery but was a full participant in practice this week.

When asked about the possibility of Darrisaw starting in place of Rashod Hill, Klint Kubiak said "Rashod's our guy" and the Vikings want to "build [Darrisaw] up the right way."

The Vikings will kick off against the Browns at noon on Sunday.