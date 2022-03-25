Skip to main content
Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Another former Packer is heading to Minnesota.

© Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

The weakest part of the Minnesota Vikings' roster right now is probably the defensive secondary, but the Vikings are bringing in reinforcements with cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

KSTP's Darren Wolfson also reports that he will sign a one-year deal with Minnesota, adding another former Packer to Ed Donatell's defense.

The Vikings confirmed Friday morning that Sullivan had begun his visit, much the way the Vikings announced when Za'Darius Smith, also a former Packer, started his visit with the Vikings. Smith never left town and wound up signing a three-year, $42 million contract. 

Based on his numbers, Sullivan is an upgrade in the slot compared to Mackensie Alexander last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan ranked 10th among 41 slot corners last season, while Alexander ranked 35th. 

Sullivan started 21 games over the past three seasons with the Packers, where he totaled 5 interceptions (3 last season) and 16 pass breakups. 

Despite the addition of Sullivan, cornerback is still a major need for the Vikings. The only cornerbacks on Minnesota's roster right now are Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand. Patrick Peterson, who is a free agent, has also expressed interest in returning to the Vikings. 

