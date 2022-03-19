Reports: Twins agree to mega-deal with Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins pulled off a stunner early Saturday morning, reportedly agreeing to a deal with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

According to Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26, the Twins have reached a three-year agreement that will pay Correa $105.3 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan added that the deal will pay Correa $35.1 million each of the three seasons and includes an opt-out after the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The average value of the contract will become the largest free-agent signing in Twins history, surpassing Josh Donaldson's four-year, $92 million contract in January of 2020.

If Twins fans need to sit down for this signing, we understand. Correa has a career line of .277/.356/.481 with 133 home runs and 489 RBI. He won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award, is a two-time All-Star, a former World Series champion and won a Gold Glove while finishing in the top-five of MVP voting last season.

The Twins don't do this.

Many expected the Twins to make a big move after dealing Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the New York Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela on Mar. 13. While some belived the deal would lead to a pursuit of Trevor Story, the Twins pivoted and wound up with the top shortstop on the market.

With Correa in the fold, Twins fans have to ask what's next for the starting rotation. Michael Pineda signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, leaving the free-agent market dry. But reports from MLB Network's Jon Morosi and Jon Heyman suggest the Twins have inquired about Oakland Athletics' starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manea.

Normally, those rumors would have been met with sarcasm. But after the agreement from Correa, it appears that anything is on the table.

