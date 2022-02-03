Skip to main content
Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rams.com

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

Moments after it emerged Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan, the Minnesota Vikings appear to have found their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to succeed Mike Zimmer.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially reported the Vikings were "zeroing in" on O'Connell. The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling confirmed the report, saying that O'Connell will "be the guy."

The reports come after a busy day for the Vikings as they interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the same position. Although he entered the day as the favorite to land the job, Goessling reports the Vikings did not extend an offer to Harbaugh.

That led to Harbaugh informing the university he would return for the 2022 season and opened the door for the Vikings to pursue O'Connell.

The 36-year-old comes to Minnesota with several connections. After serving as the Cleveland Browns' quarterback coach in 2015, he was a special projects assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. 

New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the director of research and development at the time, which could have helped O'Connell develop a relationship to help land the job.

But O'Connell also has experience working with Kirk Cousins. As Washington's quarterbacks coach in 2017, Cousins threw for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions before signing with the Vikings the following offseason.

Meanwhile, O'Connell was promoted to Washington's offensive coordinator in 2019 before spending the last two seasons with the Rams. Los Angeles ranked 11th in total offense in 2020 and ninth this past season but O'Connell did not call plays under Sean McVay.

The Vikings can not make the hiring official until the Rams play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. But O'Connel and Adofo-Mensah will form a new brain trust in Minnesota that will make several critical decisions this offseason.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.42.10 PM
MN Sports

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan, won't join Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan to say he's not getting the Vikings job.

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Dairy Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

Related

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Ryans, O'Connell, Harbaugh in the mix for Vikings job

Two of the three are scheduled for 2nd interviews, according to a report.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching position

Michigan's head coach has been contemplating a return to the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly wants Vikings job, but will Minnesota offer it?

A Michigan reporter says Harbaugh is planning to sign a deal with the Vikings.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: 2nd interviews for at least 3 Vikings head coach candidates

Three are reportedly confirmed, with Jim Harbaugh possibly being a fourth.

Patrick Graham
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings to interview Giants' Patrick Graham for head coach

Graham coached with the Patriots under Bill Belichick for six years.

Kellen Moore
MN Vikings

What you should know about the Vikings' head coach candidates

Seven candidates were revealed on Saturday morning.

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?