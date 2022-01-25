Reports: Poles to the Bears, Vikings 'may move quick' on Adofo-Mensah

Skip to main content
That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ryan Poles was expected to interview for the Minnesota Vikings general manager job a second time on Wednesday, but the Chicago Bears got to him first and didn't let him leave the Windy City without a contract on Tuesday. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are finalizing a deal to make Poles their GM. Purple Insider's Matthew Coller reported Saturday that Minnesota wanted Poles to be their next GM, but Chicago was a real threat to make him a better offer. 

The other finalist (reportedly) for the Vikings GM job is Browns VP of Football Operations, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whom is now believed to be the leading candidate to take over in Minnesota. 

Schefter says Adofo-Mensah "now is the favorite" for the Vikings job, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Vikings saw Adofo-Mensah "as the leading candidate" ahead of Poles, and now they may move quickly to hire him. 

Courtney Cronin, who covers the Vikings for ESPN, says Adofo-Mensah should wrap up the interview process with the Vikings by about 5 p.m. today, adding that the Vikings might be "hard pressed" to make him an offer before he leaves town. 

This is a developing story. 

