Reports: Vikings 1 of 3 teams to vote against overtime change

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly one of three teams that voted against the rule change that will give both teams a chance to touch the ball during overtime of a playoff game.

The 2022 season will see overtime rules change only for the playoffs, so while a team that gets the ball first in a regular season overtime game can win by scoring a touchdown, both teams get a chance to get the ball in overtime.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is among those reporting that the Vikings, Dolphins and Bengals voted against the change.

The report is seemingly contrary to comments made by Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf after the changes were announced, saying the rules change will "make the games more equitable" in the playoffs.

"We ended up that it's going to be in the postseason only, where there's equity. This kind of gets the coin toss to be a more 50-50 type of deal," Wilf said. "I think that's the right deal. It's going to make the games more equitable and that's the idea – that the coin toss shouldn't be as determinative as it was."

"I think just the sense that the postseason, where the stakes are that much higher, where you're out, out," Wilf said, via Vikings.com. "There were some statistics that were shown to us that the equity was a lot more skewed in the postseason. This will kind of level it out."

According to the Vikings reporter Eric Smith, teams that won the coin toss and got the ball to start overtime are 10-2 in playoff games since 2010, seven of which were won on an opening-drive touchdown.

The Vikings beat the Saints by scoring an opening-drive touchdown in the 2019 playoffs.

