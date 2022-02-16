Reports: Vikings to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly planning to interview Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Brown has been "a name to keep an eye on" for Kevin O'Connell's staff. The 35-year-old interviewed for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job earlier this offseason and is also a candidate to replace O'Connell in Los Angeles per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brown took his current position prior to the 2020 season and was promoted to assistant head coach for the 2021 season. Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Brown's coaching ability, saying he had an "it" factor.

Brown is the second known candidate for the offensive coordinator position. Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Wes Phillips is expected to interview for the job but SI's Will Ragatz also speculated that O'Connel could bring both coaches to Minnesota but that it could be blocked by McVay.