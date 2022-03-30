Reports: Wild agree to 2-year extension with Alex Goligoski

The Minnesota Wild has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with defenseman Alex Goligoski.

The deal was originally reported by ESPN's Kevin Weekes and confirmed by The Athletic's Michael Russo. According to Russo, the extension holds a $2 million average annual value.

After signing a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent last summer, the Grand Rapids native has played in 58 games this season. But while he has 28 points (2 G, 26 A) on the season, he has just three points in his past 25 games.

The deal has an added benefit for the 36-year-old, who is closing in on 1,000 career games. Although he was scratched for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Goligoski entered the night 18 games away from the milestone.

The Wild also locks in another piece of the blue line for next season. With Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba already in the fold, Minnesota signed Jon Merrill to a three-year, $3.6 million extension on Jan. 11.