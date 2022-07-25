Skip to main content
Richfield Ice Arena proposed to become home of Minnesota Whitecaps

The proposed rental agreement spans until 2038.

Credit: Michael Hetzel, Minnesota Whitecaps

The Richfield Ice Arena is proposed to become the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps

The Richfield City Council is set to vote on the agreement with the Twin Cities-based professional women's hockey team on Tuesday. 

The ice had previously been home to the tier II junior hockey team, the Minnesota Magicians. The team sold earlier this year and relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin. 

For a base rental fee of $4,166 per month, the Minnesota Whitecaps are proposed to be the next team to take over the arena. The team, which competes in the Premier Hockey Federation, is currently based at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. 

The rental agreement with the city of Richfield spans until 2038 with three, five-year intervals, though either party can end the agreement with proper notice provided before the end of each five-year period. 

The agreement would begin Sept. 1, 2022, just in time for the start of the 2022-23 NWHL season beginning in October. 

