Richfield is the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps

The Whitecaps had previously played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Whitecaps officially have a new home in Richfield. 

The Richfield City Council unanimously approved the Whitecaps to play and practice at Richfield Ice Arena beginning this September, with the season opener expected in early October. 

The Whitecaps had been playing home games at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, which is the practice facility of the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Bobby Long, who at the meeting represented NLTT Hockey Ventures, which owns the Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts, said the arena in Richfield will help the Whitecaps be "treated like professional athletes."

"The main focus is to make it a home for them. A place they can go play their home games, have their own locker room, have their own facilities," said Long. "It's something where they're treated like professional athletes."

The ice had previously been home to the tier II junior hockey team, the Minnesota Magicians. The team sold earlier this year and relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin.

For a base rental fee of $4,166 per month, the Minnesota Whitecaps are the next team to take over the arena. The team, which competes in the Premier Hockey Federation, is currently based at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The rental agreement with the city of Richfield spans until 2038 with three, five-year intervals, though either party can end the agreement with proper notice provided before the end of each five-year period. The base rental fee for the building is $4,166.

The Whitecaps play in the Professional Hockey Federation, which was formerly known was the National Women's Hockey League. 

