Roseau's Max Strand named 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner

Strand is the first winner from Roseau since 2008.

Roseau forward Max Strand was named the winner of the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner on Sunday, becoming the first Roseau native to win the award since 2008.

The Rams senior finished eighth in the state with 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) and led Roseau to a 21-5-1 record before being ousted by Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 8A semifinals.

Strand is the second Mr. Hockey award winner to hail from Roseau as Aaron Ness captured the award in 2008.

The Mr. Hockey Award was first awarded in 1985 and is presented to the state's most outstanding high school senior hockey player by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The recipient is selected by a group of National Hockey League scouts, Junior scouts, coaches and media members.

The other finalists for this year's award were Alex Bump of Prior Lake, Jey DelGreco of Grand Rapids, Drew Fisher of Cretin-Derham Hall, Daimon Gardner of Warroad, Dylan Godbout of Hill-Murray, Leo Gruba of Hill-Murray, Barrett Hall of Gentry Academy, Gavin Lindberg of Moorhead and Tristan Sarsland of Benilde-St. Margaret's.

