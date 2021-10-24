Ryan Hartman's OT goal helps Wild stay undefeated

The Wild improved to 4-0 with a win over the Ducks.

Andy Witchiger / Bring Me The News

If there's one thing the Wild have done well this season, it's providing a flair for the dramatic.

The Wild picked up their second straight overtime victory on Saturday night, using Ryan Hartman's game-winner to beat the Anaheim Ducks and improve to 4-0.

Saturday's game began with another shaky performance from Cam Talbot. The netminder allowed three goals on just 19 shots and Richard Rakell took advantage, putting Anaheim on the board 88 seconds into the game

The Wild answered midway through the first period when Nico Sturm fired toward the Anaheim net. Brandon Duhaime was picking up his stick when the puck deflected off his skate, scoring his first NHL goal and tying the game at 1-1.

The Wild took the lead a couple of minutes later when Jared Spurgeon scored his first goal of the season but Talbot's struggles continued to keep the Ducks in the game.

Troy Terry scored his second goal of the year to tie the game at 2-2 and Anaheim regained the lead when Richard Rakell scored a power play goal at the beginning of the second period. But the Wild answered again when Jon Merill scored his first goal for Minnesota.

Talbot settled down after the equalizer and the Wild took the Ducks to overtime. Although they weren't able to capitalize on a 4-on-3 power play earlier in the extra frame, Hartman played the hero, scoring with 12.1 seconds to give Minnesota the victory.

The 4-3 victory was another exciting moment for the Wild this season and they'll look to stay undefeated when they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.