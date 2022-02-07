Sarah Fuller, who famously kicked for Vanderbilt, signs with MN Aurora

The Minnesota Aurora has made a big splash by announcing a history-making goalkeeper as its first ever signing.

Sarah Fuller made national headlines when she became the first woman to ever play in a football gamer for a Power Five conference team as she kicked off for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 28, 2020, and two weeks later became the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she kicked an extra point.

But it was soccer for which Fuller originally earned her scholarship at Vanderbilt, and she became the star for the Commodores over the course of the 2020 season.

Now the Texas native is heading north after being confirmed as the first signing for the Aurora, Minnesota's new pre-professional women's team who will be playing this season at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, with their first game scheduled for this spring.

Head coach Nicole Lukic said: "Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person. Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us."

"I’m so excited to be apart of this team. Couldn’t have been a better fit!," Fuller tweeted – before asking for some Twin Cities tacos recommendations.

The Aurora schedule for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime you can reserve your season tickets for a $30 deposit here.