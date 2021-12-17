Wild, Panthers Saturday game postponed due to COVID

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

For the second time in a week the Minnesota Wild will not take the ice as planned due to an opponent dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Minnesota's game against Carolina on Tuesday was postponed due to the Hurricanes' outbreak, and now Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers is postponed because of Florida's COVID-19 issues. 

Florida has five players in the NHL's COVID protocols and the NHL has taken big steps to try and stop the spread of the virus from worsening in the NHL.

On Friday, the league announced that all Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche games will be postponed through at least Dec. 26, while all Calgary Flames games are off through at least Dec. 23. 

The Wild only play one of the three (Florida) between now and when teams return from the Christmas break. Minnesota will play at Dallas on Monday and then host Detroit next Thursday before the three-day Christmas pause. 

Earlier Friday the NHL also announced that Saturday's game between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins is postponed due to Boston's COVID issues. 

COVID-19 outbreaks are currently causing enormous scheduling issues in the NHL and NBA. Also on Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will not play Friday night against the Lakers. 

