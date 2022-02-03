Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan, won't join Vikings

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan, won't join Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan to say he's not getting the Vikings job.

Credit: Maize & Blue Nation via Wikimedia Commons

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan to say he's not getting the Vikings job.

Big news Wednesday night as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jim Harbaugh will not be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. 

The report came after more than 24 hours of speculation from some Michigan insiders that Harbaugh was flying to Minnesota to interview with the Vikings on Wednesday, with the expectation that he would be signed as their head coach. 

Instead, Schefter reports: "Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN."

If accurate, the removal of Harbaugh from the list of candidates leaves Minnesota head coaching job to three others who all received second interviews: Giants defensive coordinator and associate head coach Patrick Graham, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. 

The Athletic's Chad Graff reports that Harbaugh expressed a lot of interest during a Zoom call with the Vikings last weekend, only to "change his mind" on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.42.10 PM
MN Sports

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan, won't join Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan to say he's not getting the Vikings job.

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Dairy Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

Related

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Jim Harbaugh arriving in Minnesota on Wednesday

And the report says DeMeco Ryans has declined a second interview with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly wants Vikings job, but will Minnesota offer it?

A Michigan reporter says Harbaugh is planning to sign a deal with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings still rebuild if they hire Jim Harbaugh?

Harbaugh is reportedly coming to Minnesota on Wednesday to interview

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Ryans, O'Connell, Harbaugh in the mix for Vikings job

Two of the three are scheduled for 2nd interviews, according to a report.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: 2nd interviews for at least 3 Vikings head coach candidates

Three are reportedly confirmed, with Jim Harbaugh possibly being a fourth.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching position

Michigan's head coach has been contemplating a return to the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Michigan writer: 'Don't count out the Vikings' on Jim Harbaugh

Are the Vikings a dark horse to hire Michigan's head coach?