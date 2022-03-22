Mannion re-signs with Vikings to be Cousins' backup

Sean Mannion will be backing up Kirk Cousins at quarterback in Minnesota again in 2022.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mannion is signing a one-year deal to stay with the Vikings. The move immediately maintains stability in the quarterback room, although the offense is expected to change with new head coach Kevin O'Connell replacing Mike Zimmer.

Mannion never crossed paths with O'Connell in Los Angeles, but he did serve as a backup quarterback in 2017 and 2018 under O'Connell's old boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay.

It's unclear what will happen to Kellen Mond. The Vikings selected Mond with the No. 66 pick in last year's NFL Draft, though he never played for the Vikings as a rookie. Zimmer elected to start Mannion over Mond in Minnesota's late-season loss to the Packers when Cousins was forced to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zimmer described Mannion as an "extremely bright" quarterback who "studies like crazy," adding that Mannion "knows the gameplan cold."

