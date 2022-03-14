Section championship week in Minnesota boys basketball
It is section championship week in Minnesota boys high school basketball, with the winners advancing to next week's state tournament. This week will feature the girls' state tournament at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Next week's boys basketball state tournament, held March 22-26, will be played at Target Center and Williams Arena. Consolation games for the boys' and girls' tournaments will be played at Concordia in St. Paul.
The majority of the section tournaments in 4A and 3A have reached the championship round, while smaller schools in 2A and 1A will play the bulk of their semifinal games Tuesday or Wednesday, with Friday night serving as the platform for the championship matchups.
State tournament brackets will be released on Saturday.
Class 4A section playoffs
Section 1: #1 Farmington vs. #2 Owatonna – March 18, 6 p.m.
Section 2: #1 Shakopee vs. #2 Eden Prairie – March 18, 7 p.m.
Section 3: #1 Eastview vs. #2 Park of Cottage Grove – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 4: #1 East Ridge vs. #2 Cretin-Derham Hall – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Park Center vs. #4 Mounds View; #2 Osseo vs. #6 Spring Lake Park
Section 6: #1 Wayzata vs. #3 Minneapolis South – March 15, 7 p.m.
Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Andover vs. #4 Duluth East; #2 Coon Rapids vs. #6 Forest Lake
Section 8: Brainerd vs. Moorhead – March 17, 7 p.m.
Class 3A section playoffs
Section 1: #1 Austin vs. #3 Winona – March 18, 8 p.m.
Section 2: #1 Mankato East vs. #3 New Ulm – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 3: #1 South St. Paul vs. #2 DeLaSalle – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 4: #1 Columbia Heights vs. #2 Totino-Grace – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 5: #1 Princeton vs. #2 Becker – March 18, 7 p.m.
Section 6: #1 Orono vs. #3 Mound Westonka – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Hibbing vs. #3 Cloquet; #2 North Branch vs. #3 Hermantown
Section 8: #1 Alexandria vs. #2 St. Cloud Tech – March 17, 7 p.m.
Class 2A section playoffs
Section 1: #1 Caledonia vs. #2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville – March 17, 7 p.m.
Section 2 semifinals Tuesday: Belle Plaine vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake; Maple River vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Section 3: #1 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta vs. #2 Redwood Valley – March 17, 8 p.m.
Section 4 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Minnehaha Academy vs. #4 St. Agnes; #3 Concordia Academy vs. #7 Twin Cities Academy/Great River
Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #4 Providence Academy; #2 Rockford vs. #3 Maranatha Christian Academy
Section 6 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Annandale vs. #4 Osakis; #2 Mora vs. #3 Albany
Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Esko vs. #4 Crosby-Ironton; #2 Pequot Lakes vs. #3 Moose Lake-Willow River
Section 8 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. #4 Thief River Falls; #2 Pelican Rapids vs. #3 Perham
Class 1A section playoffs
Section 1: #1 Hayfield vs. #3 Goodhue – March 17, 6 p.m.
Section 2 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's vs. #2 BOLD; #4 Mt. Lake/Comfrey vs. #6 Madelia
Section 3: #1 Central MN Christian vs. #2 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
Section 4 semifinals Tuesday: #1 New Life Academy vs. #4 Liberty Classical; #3 Legacy Christian vs. #7 Hope Academy
Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Nevis vs. #2 Browerville; #1 Barnum vs. #2 Cromwell-Wright
Section 6 semifinals Tuesday: #1 New York Mills vs. #2 Henning; #1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. #3 Hancock
Section 7 semifinals Wednesday: #1 Cherry vs. #4 Mountain Iron-Buhl; #2 North Woods vs. #3 Deer River
Section 8 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. #2 Fertile-Beltrami; #1 Sacred Heart vs. #3 Northern Freeze