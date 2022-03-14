Section championship week in Minnesota boys basketball

It is section championship week in Minnesota boys high school basketball, with the winners advancing to next week's state tournament. This week will feature the girls' state tournament at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Next week's boys basketball state tournament, held March 22-26, will be played at Target Center and Williams Arena. Consolation games for the boys' and girls' tournaments will be played at Concordia in St. Paul.

The majority of the section tournaments in 4A and 3A have reached the championship round, while smaller schools in 2A and 1A will play the bulk of their semifinal games Tuesday or Wednesday, with Friday night serving as the platform for the championship matchups.

State tournament brackets will be released on Saturday.

Class 4A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Farmington vs. #2 Owatonna – March 18, 6 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Shakopee vs. #2 Eden Prairie – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Eastview vs. #2 Park of Cottage Grove – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 4: #1 East Ridge vs. #2 Cretin-Derham Hall – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Park Center vs. #4 Mounds View; #2 Osseo vs. #6 Spring Lake Park

Section 6: #1 Wayzata vs. #3 Minneapolis South – March 15, 7 p.m.

Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Andover vs. #4 Duluth East; #2 Coon Rapids vs. #6 Forest Lake

Section 8: Brainerd vs. Moorhead – March 17, 7 p.m.

Class 3A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Austin vs. #3 Winona – March 18, 8 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Mankato East vs. #3 New Ulm – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 South St. Paul vs. #2 DeLaSalle – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 4: #1 Columbia Heights vs. #2 Totino-Grace – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Princeton vs. #2 Becker – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Orono vs. #3 Mound Westonka – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Hibbing vs. #3 Cloquet; #2 North Branch vs. #3 Hermantown

Section 8: #1 Alexandria vs. #2 St. Cloud Tech – March 17, 7 p.m.

Class 2A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Caledonia vs. #2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville – March 17, 7 p.m.

Section 2 semifinals Tuesday: Belle Plaine vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake; Maple River vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Section 3: #1 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta vs. #2 Redwood Valley – March 17, 8 p.m.

Section 4 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Minnehaha Academy vs. #4 St. Agnes; #3 Concordia Academy vs. #7 Twin Cities Academy/Great River

Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #4 Providence Academy; #2 Rockford vs. #3 Maranatha Christian Academy

Section 6 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Annandale vs. #4 Osakis; #2 Mora vs. #3 Albany

Section 7 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Esko vs. #4 Crosby-Ironton; #2 Pequot Lakes vs. #3 Moose Lake-Willow River

Section 8 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. #4 Thief River Falls; #2 Pelican Rapids vs. #3 Perham

Class 1A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Hayfield vs. #3 Goodhue – March 17, 6 p.m.

Section 2 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's vs. #2 BOLD; #4 Mt. Lake/Comfrey vs. #6 Madelia

Section 3: #1 Central MN Christian vs. #2 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Section 4 semifinals Tuesday: #1 New Life Academy vs. #4 Liberty Classical; #3 Legacy Christian vs. #7 Hope Academy

Section 5 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Nevis vs. #2 Browerville; #1 Barnum vs. #2 Cromwell-Wright

Section 6 semifinals Tuesday: #1 New York Mills vs. #2 Henning; #1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. #3 Hancock

Section 7 semifinals Wednesday: #1 Cherry vs. #4 Mountain Iron-Buhl; #2 North Woods vs. #3 Deer River

Section 8 semifinals Tuesday: #1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. #2 Fertile-Beltrami; #1 Sacred Heart vs. #3 Northern Freeze