Skip to main content
Senior Bowl reveals that good QB prospects do exist

Senior Bowl reveals that good QB prospects do exist

Malik Willis saw his draft stock rise over the week in Mobile, Alabama -- did he catch the eye of the Minnesota Vikings?

Credit: Liberty University

Malik Willis saw his draft stock rise over the week in Mobile, Alabama -- did he catch the eye of the Minnesota Vikings?

It is altogether possible that this year’s quarterback draft class will produce a bunch of water boys — as was projected by draft experts throughout the college season — but at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, it sure didn’t look that way.

Four quarterbacks who are projected to get picked in the first round, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder, all helped themselves in one way or another this week in Mobile, Alabama.

It’s not easy to put on a show in the actual Senior Bowl game. The offenses are installed in a week and defensive linemen usually steamroll the offensive lines. That was definitely the case again this year but by the end of the week, each quarterback got an opportunity to build their case as a quality prospect.

Willis made the most progress. He reportedly wowed with his physical skills in practice, throwing the fastest pass ever tracked during Senior Bowl week, quickly picking up the offense and coming across well to teams.

“In interviews with teams, Willis came across as humble and coachable, to the point where one exec wondered whether Willis actually knows how good he can be,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

In the game, Willis had the play of the day, exploding in Lamar Jackson-ish style for a huge gain.

The Senior Bowl broadcast noted that Willis hit the fastest full running speed during practices among quarterbacks, clearing 20.5 mph.

Willis had two laser-beam passes in the first quarter that were dropped and he was forced to escape the pass rush on a number of occasions, so the Liberty QB only finished with a handful of yards through the air but his overall week caused USA Today’s Luke Easterling to Tweet: “Malik Willis ain’t getting out of the top 10.”

“He has some things to work on, but a team that goes all in on his skill set -- think about what Buffalo did with Josh Allen over the past few years -- his ceiling is high,” ESPN’s Todd McShay wrote.

There are debates over whether Pitt’s Kenny Pickett helped his stock by leaps and bounds. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler declared Pickett a winner of the week.

“I heard glowing reviews from several scouts about Pickett and the way he handled himself during interviews this week,” Brugler wrote. “For teams willing to bet on high-upside traits, Willis could be QB1 on some draft boards. But for teams looking for a quarterback ready to step in and compete for starting reps from day one, Pickett will have the edge.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Pickett as the first QB off the board, others think Willis will get the nod because of his upside.

Pickett reportedly had a tough day throwing during one practice that was in the rain but defensive players named him the practice player of the week for his team (Willis got the same award on the other team). McShay wrote that his good-weather practice on Thursday was very strong.

“He was in control, excelling with his reads and getting the ball where it needed to go on time,” McShay said. “The red zone work was outstanding. That's where things get tight and the reads get faster, and it was interesting to see him really put on a show there. The bottom line is you know what you're getting with Pickett. He's more polished than Willis, but his ceiling might be lower.”

During the game, Pickett led a touchdown drive in which he went 6-for-6. There weren’t too many high difficulty throws en route but he didn’t struggle with throws inside or outside of the pocket. An AFC executive told Fowler that Pickett is the most “pro ready” of the group.

Pickett and Willis appear to have put themselves ahead of North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder this week. Howell was reportedly the most consistent but lacked highlight-reel material while Ridder’s throwing at practice was up and down. In the game, Howell went 6-for-9 with 67 yards despite being under duress on nearly every play and ran for 29 yards and a touchdown. Ridder made one of the best throws of the day.

Despite a good showing, McShay said he still has Howell ahead of Ridder.

“I had him over Ridder coming into the week and I came away feeling even better about that,” McShay wrote.

PFF’s Anthony Treash saw it differently.

“[Ridder] displayed an innate ability to process defenses and get through his progressions to find the right receiver,” Treash wrote. “Ridder is making a push to be the first or second quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Matt Corral of Ole Miss was not in attendance because of an injury he suffered at the end of the season. One analyst said he might have been the biggest winner because nobody had a meteoric rise that would knock him off his place as a top two or three QB prospect in the draft.

In total, there were a wide variety of viewpoints on the Senior Bowl quarterbacks, who are all projected as possibly being taken in the first round. But there were reasons on display to believe each of them has a chance to be an NFL starter.

When pundits suggest that a draft is “weak” at the QB position, it shouldn’t be taken that there is no chance any of them becomes quality starters. While that has happened before, history has gone both ways on “weak” QB drafts. It’s impossible to pin down whether this group will end up like Tim Tebow and Jimmy Clausen or Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson but at least we saw some moments that looked like that latter.

There’s so many examples of poor evaluations on QBs from teams and experts that we could write them every day until the end of the draft and only scratch the surface. It wasn’t so long ago that the Baltimore Ravens picked 24-year-old tight end Hayden Hurst with their first first-round pick and then selected Lamar Jackson 32nd or that NFL.com ranked Josh Allen as an equal prospect to center Billy Price.

If there was a magic formula for scouting QBs, somebody would have found it by now. What we know is that Willis, Pickett, Howell and Ridder showed some of their upside at the Senior Bowl, passing the first test on the way to being picked at the top of the draft. 

Purple Insider banner

Next Up

Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Senior Bowl reveals that good QB prospects do exist

Malik Willis saw his draft stock rise over the week in Mobile, Alabama -- did he catch the eye of the Minnesota Vikings?

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 8.15.21 AM
MN News

Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking on shoulder in Maplewood

The victim was rushed to Regions Hospital after being struck around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Spirit Airlines
MN Business

Frontier to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

The companies say it'll be the "most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Schefter says Vikings, Kirk Cousins will 'figure something out'

Should the Vikings restructure his contract to delay the inevitable 2-3 years?

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sean Sutherlin
MN Gophers

Gophers can't maintain hot start against Iowa

A second-half barrage sent Minnesota to another Big Ten loss.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 9.33.03 AM
MN Sports

Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 10.09.57 AM
MN News

877 MN renters to be refunded for landlord's illegal utility surcharge

In December, Suite Liv’n began charging tenants an illegal utility surcharge.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 9.04.28 AM
MN Lifestyle

Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

With coach and GM in place, it's time for Vikings to trade Cousins

Trading Cousins will give the Vikings the space to create a great team.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

20220127_HB_full-15
MN Vikings

How the Vikings could do their best Bengals impression

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl one year after winning four games.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Coller: With O'Connell over Harbaugh, Vikings can ask for patience

With Harbaugh, you’re always in all-in mode. The Vikings, coincidentally, landed in this position because of four years of all-in mode.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

What does it mean for the Vikings to have an analytics-based front office?

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may not want to be the 'analytics guy' but his front office is going to follow the data.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings still rebuild if they hire Jim Harbaugh?

Harbaugh is reportedly coming to Minnesota on Wednesday to interview

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl

Cousins is an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers.