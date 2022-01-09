Skip to main content

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.
Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild were severely depleted on Saturday but found a way to win, defeating the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

The Wild were without star winger Kirill Kaprizov, which deprived fans of a Russian showdown with Alexander Ovechkin. But Minnesota was down nine players due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, providing an extra challenge against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Kaapo Kähkönen was able to keep Minnesota in the game through a scoreless first period but the Wild became their own worst enemy in the second.

It was a rough game for Kevin Fiala, who went to the penalty box three times in the second frame. Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored to take advantage of the Wild's mistakes but Minnesota got a break on their own delayed penalty.

After Mats Zuccarello was called for tripping, Carl Hagelin tried to send the puck back to the blue line during a 6-on-5 situation. But Hagelin's pass sailed nearly 200 feet into the back of his own net and gave Marcus Foligno his 100th career goal.

It appeared that would be the only offense the Wild would generate on the night. Capitals goaltender Zach Fucale was outstanding and set an NHL record for the longest scoreless streak to start a career.

With time winding down in the third period, Mats Zuccarello finally broke through, scoring his ninth goal of the year with 35 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went into a shootout. Both teams came up empty in Round 1 but Fiala, who was benched earlier in the game, came up big in Round 2.

Another stop by Kähkönen gave Freddy Gaudreau a chance to win the game and his wrister helped Minnesota escape with the victory.

The good news for Minnesota is that they will have some time to heal. The Wild don't play again until they host Anaheim on Jan. 14 and hopefully, some of their key players will return to the lineup.

Next Up

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_1825
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers denies report saying he could boycott Super Bowl

The report said Rodgers is upset with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

police lights
MN News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Related

Eric Staal
MN Wild

Staal's goal gives Wild first overtime victory of season

The veteran's overtime goal helped take down the Winnipeg Jets.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild's winning streak ends in Los Angeles

The Wild couldn't find their footing in Los Angeles.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Overturned goal leads to Wild's OT loss to Blues

The Wild appeared to blow the game open in the second period, but an overturned goal kept the door open for the defending Stanley Cup champions to come back.

Kevin Fiala
MN Wild

Wild earn win over Nashville to keep pace in playoff push

Minnesota sits just one point outside of the final playoff spot in the West.

48818166743_aef5ce42ab_o
MN Sports

Wild earn comeback victory vs. Montreal

The Wild didn't let a couple of rough stretches derail their gameplan.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Fiala's goal gives Wild victory over first-place Golden Knights

Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves in the 2-0 victory.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno throws hands, scores game-winning goal in Wild's opener

The Wild forward scored with 7.2 seconds left to beat Anaheim.