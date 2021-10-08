October 8, 2021
Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.
The Minnesota State High School League took the first step toward implementing shot clocks during basketball games, discussing the topic at their board of directors meeting on Thursday.

A 35-second shot clock was approved by the National Federation of State High School Association in May but the group does not govern individual state leagues. 

While eight states including North Dakota and South Dakota have implemented the clock, Minnesota only allows it in non-conference games and regular-season tournaments with both teams' approval.

The addition of the shot clock would prevent teams from stalling during games but adding timed possessions comes with several obstacles.

One of the biggest hurdles is the availability and installation of shot clocks around the state. With supply chain issues, MSHSL.com's John Millea reports that any rule would be "several seasons away" from being implemented.

That's what took place in Georgia, which will be instituting a shot clock but not until the 2022-23 season.

Millea also reports that schools will be surveyed about the potential rule change before it is brought to a potential vote at the Dec. 2 board meeting. If approved, shot clocks would be used for both boys and girls basketball in all classes.

basketball
MN Sports

