Skip to main content
Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

One year after Kirill Kaprizov announced his presence to the National Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild appear to have another star on their hands.

Matt Boldy is just 13 games into his career but his impact on the Wild has already been felt. Minnesota has gone 11-1-1 with Boldy in the lineup and his play has not only stacked up with some of the top rookies in the game but is comparable to Kaprizov's Calder Trophy season.

Kaprizov took over the league from the moment he stepped on the ice. He scored the game-winning goal in his first career game and collected nine points (3 G, 6 A) in his first 13 games.

Those numbers are solid but they also came against a weaker schedule. Ten of the opponents in that stretch didn't make the playoffs and at the age of 24, Kaprizov had an advanced age for a rookie.

Boldy's arrival has had a similar effect. After becoming the fourth rookie in Wild history to record a hat trick in Monday's win over Detroit, he has seven goals and seven assists in 13 games. Six of those opponents are currently on track to make the playoffs and at the age of 20, Boldy is just scratching the surface.

In no area has Boldy's skill set been more apparent than on the power play. In the first 31 games of the season, the Wild went 21-for-109 (19.2 percent) with the man advantage. While Minnesota has converted 9-of-42 (21.4 percent) opportunities since Boldy's debut, the rookie has accounted for six of those goals.

The residual effect has been the revival of Kevin Fiala. The winger endured a slump to begin the season with just 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in his first 31 games. But with Boldy's playmaking ability on the other end of the ice, Fiala has awakened for 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in his past 13 games. That includes points in 12 of the 13 games on a line with Boldy.

But the biggest comparison to Kaprizov is Boldy's impact on the Wild's success. Minnesota is 7-0-1 when Boldy records a point, which is in the same vein as the 56-10-5 record the Wild have when Kaprizov gets on the scoresheet.

This resume looks even better compared to some of the NHL's top rookies. Boldy doesn't have the high point total that Detroit's Lucas Raymond (13 G, 26 A, 39 P) has. Nor does he have the jaw-dropping highlights that Anaheim's Trevor Zegras has. But he leads all rookies averaging 1.07 points per game.

According to Stathead, only five players have averaged a point per game with a minimum of 41 games played since the NHL instituted a salary cap in 1983.

Courtesy of Stathead

Courtesy of Stathead

Assuming that Boldy could maintain this pace is a lofty expectation. But had he not broken his ankle in the Wild's final preseason game, there's a chance he could be in the mix for the Calder Trophy and already scoring at a point-per-game pace for 41+ games.

According to Zone Coverage's Tony Abbott, just one rookie (Pavel Bure, 1991-92) in the past 30 years has won the Calder Trophy after playing fewer than 75 games.

Boldy's small sample size shows how he can help the Wild make a deep playoff run and become a cornerstone for the future, if not one of the top players in the league. 

Next Up

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for from O'Connell's opening press conference

ESPN reports O'Connell will be introduced on Thursday.

clear springs elementary - minnetonka
MN News

Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

Minneapolis police
MN News

MPD finds man dead from gunshots following ShotSpotter activation

Police received a ShotSpotter activation around 8:20 p.m.

fridley huntington bank robbery 1 resize
MN News

Suspects rob Huntington Bank in Twin Cities, assault employee

Authorities say they made off with cash during the afternoon robbery.

schwartz KARE 11 bio photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dave Schwartz announces he is leaving KARE 11

Schwartz has been a sports anchor with the station for nearly 15 years.

Deshaun Watson
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'

Watson didn't play in 2021 due to ongoing legal issues.

St Anthony City Hall GSV 3301 County Rd 136, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019 crop
MN News

Gunman opens fire on another car in front of St. Anthony City Hall

Two vehicles had been speeding down the road, one following the other, just before the shooting.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant leaves early in victory over Hornets

Edwards was injured late in the first half and did not return.

Related

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's breakout continues to fuel Wild

The rookie has ignited the Wild since his callup.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

Matt Boldy scored his first career goal but the status of the Wild superstar is a major concern.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Matt Dumba beats the clock to give Wild sixth straight win

Dumba scored as overtime came to a close for another Wild victory.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.