Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

It's June, and that means the high school baseball and softball playoffs are in full force, with every pitch leading one step closer to the state tournament. First up is the state softball tournament, which will be played June 9-10 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be loaded with section championship games, with trips to the state tournament on the line. There are a few section tournaments that are delayed a bit because of rainouts, and those are noted with an * in the reports below. Unless otherwise noted, the section-by-section matchups are championship games.

Class AAAA

Section 1: Farmington vs. Lakeville South (Tuesday)

Section 2: Chanhassen vs. Shakopee (Tuesday)

Section 3: East Ridge vs. Eagan or Rosemount (Wednesday)

Section 4: Stillwater vs. White Bear Lake (Tuesday)

Section 5: Centennial vs. Maple Grove (Tuesday)

Section 6: Hopkins vs. Wayzata or St. Louis Park (Monday/Tuesday)

Section 7: Anoka vs. Forest Lake (Tuesday)

Section 8: Brainerd vs. Moorhead or St. Michael-Albertville (Tuesday/Wednesday)

Class AAA

Section 1: Kasson-Mantorville vs. Winona (Tuesday)

Section 2: Mankato West vs. Mankato East (Tuesday)

Section 3: Simley vs. Bloomington Kennedy or Holy Angels (Wednesday)

Section 4: St. Anthony Village vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (Tuesday)

Section 5: Monticello, Becker, Big Lake, St. Francis all still alive

Section 6: Delano, Benilde, Hutchinson and DeLaSalle still alive

Section 7: Hermantown vs. Chisago Lakes (Tuesday)

Section 8: Rocori vs. Little Falls (Tuesday)

Class AA

Section 1: Chatfield vs. Cannon Falls (Tuesday)

Section 2: New Ulm vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (Tuesday)

Section 3: Luverne vs. Pipestone (Tuesday)

Section 4: Mounds Park Academy vs. St. Agnes (Tuesday)

Section 5: Maple Lake vs. Watertown-Mayer (Tuesday)

*Section 6: Pequot Lakes, St. Cloud Cathedral, Pierz and Holdingford still alive

Section 7: Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Proctor (Tuesday)

*Section 8: Thief River Falls, Hawley, Barnesville, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Roseau and Breckenridge-Wahpeton still alive

Class A

Section 1: Bethlehem Academy vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (Tuesday)

Section 2: New Ulm Cathedral vs. Nicollet (Tuesday)

Section 3: Lac qui Parle Valley vs. Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian (Tuesday)

Section 4: Randolph vs. West Lutheran (Tuesday)

Section 5: Mille Lacs vs. Menahga (Tuesday)

*Section 6: Upsala, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, Browerville, Lake Park Audubon and New York Mills still alive

Section 7: Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Cherry (Tuesday)

*Section 8: Red Lake Falls, Badger/GB-MR, East Polk, NCE/UH, Ada-Borup and Fertile-Beltrami still alive.

You can find brackets for every section here.

Last year, the state championships were Randolph (A), Le Sueur-Henderson (AA), Becker (AAA) and Rosemount (AAAA).