Skip to main content
Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dozens of section championship games.

Rosemount Irish, Twitter

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dozens of section championship games.

It's June, and that means the high school baseball and softball playoffs are in full force, with every pitch leading one step closer to the state tournament. First up is the state softball tournament, which will be played June 9-10 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. 

Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be loaded with section championship games, with trips to the state tournament on the line. There are a few section tournaments that are delayed a bit because of rainouts, and those are noted with an * in the reports below. Unless otherwise noted, the section-by-section matchups are championship games. 

Class AAAA

  • Section 1: Farmington vs. Lakeville South (Tuesday)
  • Section 2: Chanhassen vs. Shakopee (Tuesday)
  • Section 3: East Ridge vs. Eagan or Rosemount (Wednesday)
  • Section 4: Stillwater vs. White Bear Lake (Tuesday)
  • Section 5: Centennial vs. Maple Grove (Tuesday)
  • Section 6: Hopkins vs. Wayzata or St. Louis Park (Monday/Tuesday)
  • Section 7: Anoka vs. Forest Lake (Tuesday)
  • Section 8: Brainerd vs. Moorhead or St. Michael-Albertville (Tuesday/Wednesday)

Class AAA

  • Section 1: Kasson-Mantorville vs. Winona (Tuesday)
  • Section 2: Mankato West vs. Mankato East (Tuesday)
  • Section 3: Simley vs. Bloomington Kennedy or Holy Angels (Wednesday)
  • Section 4: St. Anthony Village vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (Tuesday)
  • Section 5: Monticello, Becker, Big Lake, St. Francis all still alive
  • Section 6: Delano, Benilde, Hutchinson and DeLaSalle still alive
  • Section 7: Hermantown vs. Chisago Lakes (Tuesday)
  • Section 8: Rocori vs. Little Falls (Tuesday)

Class AA

  • Section 1: Chatfield vs. Cannon Falls (Tuesday)
  • Section 2: New Ulm vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (Tuesday)
  • Section 3: Luverne vs. Pipestone (Tuesday)
  • Section 4: Mounds Park Academy vs. St. Agnes (Tuesday)
  • Section 5: Maple Lake vs. Watertown-Mayer (Tuesday)
  • *Section 6: Pequot Lakes, St. Cloud Cathedral, Pierz and Holdingford still alive
  • Section 7: Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Proctor (Tuesday)
  • *Section 8: Thief River Falls, Hawley, Barnesville, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Roseau and Breckenridge-Wahpeton still alive

Class A

  • Section 1: Bethlehem Academy vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (Tuesday)
  • Section 2: New Ulm Cathedral vs. Nicollet (Tuesday)
  • Section 3: Lac qui Parle Valley vs. Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian (Tuesday)
  • Section 4: Randolph vs. West Lutheran (Tuesday)
  • Section 5: Mille Lacs vs. Menahga (Tuesday)
  • *Section 6: Upsala, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, Browerville, Lake Park Audubon and New York Mills still alive
  • Section 7: Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Cherry (Tuesday)
  • *Section 8: Red Lake Falls, Badger/GB-MR, East Polk, NCE/UH, Ada-Borup and Fertile-Beltrami still alive. 

You can find brackets for every section here

Last year, the state championships were Randolph (A), Le Sueur-Henderson (AA), Becker (AAA) and Rosemount (AAAA). 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 1.07.31 PM
MN Sports

Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dozens of section championship games.

Voyageurs National Park flooding
MN News

Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the holiday weekend.

Strawberries
MN News

More details released about MN hepatitis A case linked to strawberries

One person in Minnesota became ill from eating strawberries purchased from a local Twin Cities market.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 9.55.34 AM
MN News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Caden Olson, pictured in the story, is about 5'8'' and 130 pounds with dark hair.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 8.13.22 AM
WI News

Middle schooler, 12, in custody over threats to other students

The threats were made at Superior Middle School on Tuesday.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis, Chauvin, other officers sued over excessive force

Bodycam footage shows Chauvin kneeling on the necks of two civilians prior to his murder of George Floyd.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 10.20.03 PM
MN Weird

Watch: Someone in plant disguise jumps out at people on Stone Arch Bridge

This is incredible.

Related

FDeceo4XEAUynqp
MN Sports

Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament

Section championship Friday night is in the books and the brackets are loaded.

FNiOmo0XMAAq5Tb
MN Sports

15 teams advance to Minnesota girls' basketball state tournament

Seventeen more section championship games will be played Friday night.

ES9HwuRX0AAEo43
MN Sports

16 teams clinch trip to boys' state basketball tournament

Something to monitor: the Wisconsin high school league has canceled its upcoming tournaments.

softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota girls state softball tournament

The tournament begins on Tuesday in Mankato.

MN Sports

Trips to the state tourney on the line in Minnesota prep football

Teams looking to punch a ticket to the state tournament.

Screen Shot 2019-03-09 at 1.46.27 PM
MN Sports

Brackets for the Minnesota Girls' State Basketball Tournament

Games are being played at Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena.

Screen Shot 2020-03-09 at 10.10.46 AM
MN Sports

It's section championship week in MN boys' basketball

The section title games determine who makes it to the state tournament.

high school hockey (St. Cloud Cathedral 2020)
MN Sports

8 more qualify for MN state hockey tourney, field nearly set

Just two more section championship games remain.