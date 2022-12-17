South Dakota State mistaken for the wrong SDSU by ESPN

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will host the Montana State Bobcats in an FCS semifinal on Saturday afternoon, but if you were watching ESPN Friday night, you might have confused them for the San Diego State Aztecs.

During a highlight package at halftime of the North Dakota State/Incarnate Word game, ESPN host Zubin Mehenti and analyst Trevor Matich discussed SDSU's run defense, which ranks No. 1 in the nation heading into Saturday's game.

The analysis was fine but came with the wrong highlights San Diego State highlights were shown. The video proof of the gaffe:

As you can imagine, Jackrabbits fans were not pleased.

This could be a simple mistake. When typing in "SDSU" into Google, the first thing that pops up is the sunny, warm campus in San Diego, but this isn't the first mistake ESPN has made in the week leading up to the game.

In Scott Van Pelt's "Bad Beats" segment on SportsCenter Tuesday night, Van Pelt referred to Jackrabbits' quarterback Mark Gronowski as "Mark Gronkowski."

Van Pelt also appeared in full Jackrabbits gear on SportsCenter in 2016 after he mistakenly referred to SDSU as the "San Diego State Jackrabbits" during the men's basketball Summit League Tournament. In a twist of fate, Van Pelt's alma mater, Maryland, was matched up with the Jackrabbits a week later in the NCAA tournament – a game where the Terrapins won 79-74.

Perhaps this is wishful thinking from the worldwide leader, who will be televising the Jackrabbits' semifinal game on Saturday afternoon. Saturday's forecast calls for a temperature of nine degrees at kickoff while San Diego will be sitting at 62 degrees.

The Jackrabbits kick off against the Bobcats at 3 p.m. and if they win they'll face North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in the FCS National Championship Game.