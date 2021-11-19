Day 1 of state football semifinals feature comebacks, blowouts

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
State football semifinals feature comebacks, blowouts at US Bank Stadium
State football semifinals feature comebacks, blowouts at US Bank Stadium

@CrimsonFootball Twitter

The state football tournament semifinals kicked off Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium and it proved to be a surprising day at the home of the Minnesota Vikings. 

For starters, perennial 6A power Eden Prairie was blasted by Maple Grove 35-3. The Crimson, who remain undefeated, have reached the state championship game and await the winner of Friday night's semifinal between Lakeville South and St. Michael-Albertville. 

The 4A semifinal between Kasson-Mantorville and No. 1 Becker went to the wire, with the KoMets scoring on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds to go to secure the victory. K-M had to rally from down 17-3 in the second half, and then go 80 yards with 90 seconds to go on the game-winning drive. The KoMets will play Hutchinson or Orono in the title game. Those two kickoff Friday at 4:30 p.m. 

In 9-Man, LeRoy-Ostrander blasted Kittson County Central 49-0. They now await the winner of Friday's semifinal (9 a.m. kickoff) between Fertile-Beltrami and Hills-Beaver Creek. 

In 2A, Chatfield narrowly defeated Barnesville 22-18 and will face the winner of Maple River and West Central Area/Ashby in the title game. The game-winning touchdown came on a deep ball with under 2:30 left in the fourth quarter. 

The Class 1A semifinals are Saturday morning. At 9 a.m., Rushford-Peterson meets Minneota, followed by Mayer Lutheran against New York Mills. 

The 3A semis are also Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. with Plainview-Elgin-Millville against Annandale, and then Dassel-Cokato versus Esko. 

The 5A semifinals are Friday and Saturday. On Friday at 2 p.m. Robbinsdale Cooper plays Mahtomedi, and then on Saturday at 7 p.m. Mankato West takes on Rogers. 

