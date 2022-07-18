Stillwater native Drew Gilbert selected by Astros in 1st round of MLB Draft

The Houston Astros selected Stillwater native Drew Gilbert in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, who parlayed a stellar junior year at Tennessee into elite prospect status.

Gilbert starred as a two-way player for the Ponies and was the No. 1 recruit in the state for the Class of 2018. In addition to leading Stillwater to the Class AAAA Championship, he was a finalist for the Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Instead of signing with the Twins, Gilbert went on to Tennessee and had a monster year in 2022. In 58 games, Gilbert hit .362/.455/.673 with 11 homers and 70 RBI to lead the Volunteers to a 57-9 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Gilbert joins an Astros organization that is in need of depth as they ranked 29th in MLB.com's preseason organizational rankings. If he continues to hit like he did in college, he should become one of Houston's top prospects in short order.