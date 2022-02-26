Skip to main content
Suni Lee performs first Nabieva in NCAA history

The uneven bars skill has the hardest rating possible in gymnastics.

Auburn University

Suni Lee landed a skill never before seen in college gymnastics at a meet against the University of Kentucky Friday.

Lee, who took home the all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, became the first college gymnast to perform a Nabieva during an uneven bars routine while competing for Auburn University.

The skill, which involves laying out over the high bar and circling around it, has the most difficult rating possible in gymnastics.

The St. Paul native also performed the skill during her Olympic routine. Lee scored a 9.975 for the routine Friday.

She’d also go on to score tens from all judges for her balance beam routine, making her the only gymnast of the night to do so.

"It really does feel like a family the way we all celebrated together. It's not like anything I've ever experienced in my life. It was pure happiness," Lee said in an Auburn write-up of the meet. 

"Our energy was way up there."

Lee won the all around at the meet with a score of 39.775. Auburn won the meet with a score of 197.925 to Kentucky’s 197.150. 

MN Sports

