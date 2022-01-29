Suns get hot, Timberwolves fall in Phoenix

A scorching performance in the fourth quarter sent the Wolves to a loss in the desert.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

For the second straight night, the Minnesota Timberwolves were on the wrong end of a red-hot shooting performance, falling to the Phoenix Suns 134-124.

The Timberwolves struggled to stop the Suns early, who entered the night ranking third with 112.4 points per game. With Devin Booker leading the way with a game-high 27 points, the Suns raced out to a 74-66 lead at halftime.

It was a sign of things to come for the Timberwolves, who allowed a slew of wide-open shots. Phoenix shot 20-for-39 (51.3 percent) on 3-pointers and saw all five starters score in double figures.

Still, Minnesota showed some fight behind Anthony Edwards. With 27 points on the night, Edwards led the Timberwolves and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Malik Beasley also had a great night, dropping 26 points off the bench and 14 in the fourth quarter to help the Timberwolves stay in the game.

But Phoenix saved their best for last, hitting five of their first eight 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter to pull away and hand Minnesota its third straight loss.

The Timberwolves (24-25) will look to rebound on Sunday night when they return to Target Center to host the Utah Jazz.