Sylvia Fowles returning to Lynx for 15th and final season

The Minnesota Lynx made it official Tuesday by announcing that All-Star Sylvia Fowles is returning for a final WNBA season in 2022.

“There are a few reasons why I chose to play another year”, Fowles said. “The main reason for my return had a lot to do with our fans. I wanted to make sure I gave them the opportunity to see me play my final season. It feels right that my playing career finishes in Minnesota; there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”



Entering her 15th season, Fowles is the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and she finished second in the league in rebounding at 10.1 per game. She was also second in the league in steals (1.8) and blocks (1.8) per game. Not only that, she also led the league in shooting percentage (64%).

“I cannot understate our appreciation for not only Sylvia Fowles the basketball player, but more importantly, Sylvia Fowles the person,” said Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve. “Her loyalty and belief in our franchise is beyond measure. I am thrilled that Syl is returning to the Lynx for her final season in the WNBA and look forward to her continuing to etch her mark as the greatest center in WNBA history.”



Fowles will form the middle of what could be the most imposing frontcourt in the WNBA, playing alongside Napheesa Collier and Angel McCoughtry, who reportedly will sign with the Lynx now that the WNBA free agency signing period has begun.

The Lynx open the season Sunday, May 8 against the Washington Mystics.