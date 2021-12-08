Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Talbot stumps Oilers, Wild win 7th straight

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.
The Minnesota Wild started their four-game road trip with a win as Cam Talbot stumped the Edmonton Oilers on the way to a 4-1 victory.

The Wild started the game quickly as they went on the power play 33 seconds into the game on a tripping penalty by Evan Bouchard. Minnesota came into the game 29th with a 13.9 percent power play but Joel Eriksson Ek bucked the trend with his 10th goal of the season.

With the Wild on the board, they doubled their lead when Eriksson Ek found Marcus Foligno for his 11th goal of the season.

The 2-0 lead was plenty for Talbot, who carried the Wild through a shaky second period. The Minnesota netminder made 37 saves on the night and helped the Wild hold the Oilers' top-ranked power play to 0-for-5 on the night.

Although Edmonton chipped into the lead with a goal from Jesse Puljujarvi, Minnesota came out with a renewed focus in the third. With the Wild up 2-1, Jonas Brodin streaked into the Oilers' zone and fed Victor Rask for his fourth goal of the season and effectively put the game out of reach.

Dmitry Kulikov added a breakaway goal late in the third and the Wild came away with a quality victory over one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

With the Wild picking up their seventh straight win, they'll head to San Jose to take on the Sharks on Thursday night.

