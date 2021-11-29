Tanner Morgan returning to Gophers for 6th season

Tanner Morgan is locked and loaded to be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Gophers next season.

Morgan announced Sunday – one day after helping the Gophers beat the Wisconsin Badgers – that he'll return for a sixth season of eligibility in 2022, which is possible due to the NCAA determining that the 2020 season, which was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, does not count against eligibility.

"I'll be back," Morgan told the Pioneer Press.

Almost as soon as word about Morgan's plans to return went public, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Clark announced that he's entered the transfer portal and will leave the University of Minnesota. Clark was a 4-star recruit out of Rockwall, Texas and played in just one game with the Gophers.

Fellow quarterback Zach Annexstad announced he is also entering the transfer portal. Annexstad is a Mankato native and a 3-star recruit that started seven games for Minnesota during the 2018 season. Annexstad was injured, missed the entire 2019 season and served as Morgan's backup for the past three years.

What happens with the other quarterbacks on the roster is unknown.

Behind Morgan on the depth chart is Cole Kramer and Athen Kaliakmanis. Kramer played as Minnesota's wildcat quarterback this season; and Kaliakmanis, a 4-star recruit from Illinois, will be a redshirt freshman next season. Jacob Knuth, a 3-star quarterback from Harrisburg, South Dakota, is an incoming freshman next season.

Morgan has had back-to-back down seasons after lighting up the Big Ten in 2019 when he completed 66% of his attempts while throwing for 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. But that was with now-NFL receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman catching his passes.

In 2020, Morgan's completion percentage dipped to 57.9% and he threw for just seven touchdowns in seven games. This season, Morgan is hitting on 59.5% of his attempts and has just 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

