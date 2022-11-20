Skip to main content
The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set

The championship games will be played Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Credit: Simley Football, Facebook

The championship games of the 2022 Minnesota State High School League football tournament are set after semifinal games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium over the past few days. 

Unlike most years, the title games will not be played the two days after Thanksgiving. That's because the Vikings host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, so the Prep Bowl games have been pushed to Dec. 2-3. Here are the matchups... 

9-Man: Mountain Iron Buhl vs. Spring Grove

Spring Grove (13-0) beat Hancock and then took down Fertile-Beltrami in the semifinals to reach the title game. Mountain Iron Buhl (12-0) beat Kittson County Central in the quarterfinals before topping Wheaton Herman Norcross in the semis. 

The title game is set for 10:03 a.m. on Dec. 3. 

Class 1A: Springfield vs. Minneota

Minneota (11-2) survived a 28-27 thriller in the semifinals against Fillmore Central and now faces Springfield (11-2), who has outscored its state tournament opponents 82-36, including a 54-point effort in the semifinals against Deer River. 

Kickoff is set for 10:03 a.m. on Dec. 2. 

Class 2A: Barnesville vs. Chatfield

Barnesville (12-0) shut out Moose Lake-Willow River and then blew out Jackson County Central to reach the title game. Chatfield (12-0) toppled Blue Earth Area and Eden Valley-Watkins to get here. 

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. 

Class 3A: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. New London-Spicer

DGF (12-0) survived two tough against against Esko and Fairmont. NLS (10-2) is in the championship after close wins against Milaca and Watertown-Mayer. 

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3

Class 4A: Hutchinson vs. Simley

Hutch (11-1) outscored Stewartville (11-1) and Zimmerman 102-50 in the first two rounds. Simley is here after a 17-16 win over Rocori in the semifinals, with the winning points coming late in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard field goal. 

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2

Class 5A: Elk River vs. Mankato West

Elk River (12-0) ran through Moorhead and Mahtomedi to get here. Mankato West (12-0) is back in the championship game after a 3-point win over Rochester Mayo and a 4-point victory over Rogers. 

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. 

Class 6A: Maple Grove vs. Rosemount

Maple Grove (12-0) has won two straight one-score games to reach the title round. Rosemount (11-0) outlasted Eden Prairie 14-10 to stay undefeated. 

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2

