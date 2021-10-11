October 11, 2021
The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia continues to evolve

Credit: All-Pro Reels, Flickr

The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia continues to evolve

Minnesota opens the regular season on Oct. 20. Will Simmons be traded by then?
The NBA preseason is two weeks old and All-Star point-forward Ben Simmons has yet to report to the Philadelphia 76ers, though the latest from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggests some of the tension may be easing. 

Reporting Monday ,Wojnarowski tweeted that talks between the 76ers and Simmons' representation have "progressed" towards a "resolution" that could have Simmons suited up with his teammates in the "near future." 

Woj says the Sixers continue "canvassing the league for trades" but they still hope to have Simmons return and play for the organization for the long haul. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed Woj's report. 

Just days ago, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves remain "bullish" in their attempts to trade for Simmons. 

"The Wolves are bullish," Krawczynski wrote. "They want to be at the head of this table. They know they don't have the pieces to give Daryl Morey that are immediately going to help him win a championship. The hope is that maybe if Daryl Morey gets pressed into a corner, maybe he would take a draft pick heavy package from the Wolves and then use some of those picks later on down the line to go get a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal."

If the Wolves don't trade for Simmons they still have an exciting roster that could begin to make a charge in the loaded Western Conference. Anthony Edwards may very well be the alpha in his sophomore season, while this could also be the first year of an extended look at Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell both healthy at the same time. 

Mix in the veteran addition of point guard Patrick Beverly and the growth of Jaden McDaniels, and all of a sudden the Wolves might have the pieces to make the playoffs. Remember, McDaniels as a 5-star recruit out of high school and then the PAC 12 Freshman of the Year at Washington before the Wolves got him with the 28th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves play two more preseason games this week (Monday at the Clippers and Thursday at Brooklyn) before tipping off the regular season Oct. 20 at Target Center against the Houston Rockets. 

Related

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves still reportedly 'bullish' on Ben Simmons

Portland and Indiana have made offers for the Sixers star.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

The latest Ben Simmons drama 1 week from the start of training camp

Training camp opens Sept. 28, at which point things could get really crazy.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Ben Simmons rumor mill running hot and Wolves still connected

Can the Timberwolves still land the 76ers star?

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Report: Ben Simmons open to playing with Timberwolves

Training camp starts at the end of September.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Wolves now the odds-on favorite to land Ben Simmons

It could be a very interesting month for Wolves fans.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Latest reports on Timberwolves' alleged 'persistent' pursuit of Ben Simmons

The NBA season starts in just over two months.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves 'badly' want to trade for Ben Simmons

Simmons will be one of the NBA's hottest trade targets this offseason

Screen Shot 2019-10-31 at 1.55.45 PM
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves think Simmons put KAT in a 'dangerous chokehold'

Simmons was deemed a "peacemaker" by NBA officials.