The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

Skip to main content
The Vikings can now take best player available in the draft

The Vikings can now take best player available in the draft

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

If you want to know how to win an NFL draft press conference, you just need to say three words: Best player available.

It’s what every general manager preaches at every turn. You know all the clichés. “Don’t reach, that’s when mistakes happen” and “We just want good football players.”

It all sounds great. And, for the record, it is the best strategy. They are clichés for a reason. But often, when that general manager finds themselves on the clock, their strategy suddenly shifts. Drafting the best player available is the right decision, but many teams aren’t in the position to do so. The combination of positional need and the internal/external pressure to win shifts the parameters.

Throughout this offseason, that’s where it appeared the Vikings were headed — operating under the guise of a BPA approach but hamstrung by several glaring needs that would force them to reach in the draft.

With the team committed to a “competitive rebuild,” they entered the offseason with some massive holes at cornerback, interior offensive line and EDGE. To embody any “competitive” part of a “competitive rebuild,” they needed to fill those holes.

But the outlook has changed.

The signings of Za’Darius Smith, Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Austin Schlottman, Chandon Sullivan and the re-signing of Patrick Peterson have put the Vikings in a spot where they can take the best player available in the draft. The additions shore up immediate needs and establish a higher floor at those spots.

If the Vikings hadn’t re-signed Peterson, for example, they would have had no proven outside cornerback to start on the other side of Cameron Dantzler. Corner would have become a need that had to be addressed in one of the first two rounds of the draft.

Had they not added Smith, they would have been forced into a situation where they couldn’t leave the draft without pass rushing help.

Even the signing of several depth pieces in the interior of the offensive line avoids a situation where the Vikings need to reach on both talent and value with an interior lineman in the draft.

Drafting a cornerback with the No. 12 pick and an EDGE or offensive lineman in the second round is still entirely feasible, it’s now just one of many different strategies Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his staff can employ. It’s no longer a disaster if a cornerback doesn’t fall to them at No. 12 or if the Vikings miss a run on edge rushers. They now have options. 

So what are those options? Here's what the latest mock drafts are telling us about the Vikings' possibilities in the draft...

The Vikings will likely miss the first run of EDGE defenders

The rapid rise of Travon Walker and Jermaine Johnson is notable. Before the NFL Combine, both were being mocked right around the Vikings’ pick. Looking at betting odds, Trayvon Walker is now -450 to be a top-five pick and Jermaine Johnson is -165 to be a top-10 pick. Combine that with the injury to Michigan’s David Ojabo and it looks like the Vikings will miss out on the top-tier of EDGE defenders. That is unless they believe Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis is in that tier. Karlaftis’ stock has trended downward after many of the other EDGE prospects had much better combine performances. Bleacher Report and PFF are highest on him, ranking him 6th and 10th, respectively on their big boards. However, nearly all of the other top analysts have him ranked in the 20s.

The Vikings have a good chance at either Kyle Hamilton or Derek Stingley

While they may miss out on some rising EDGE prospects, the Vikings will have a chance to scoop up a talented secondary piece that is falling. Both considered top-five picks earlier in the draft season, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton have both dropped. Stingley’s fall has been a steady drop down draft boards as he has been unable to participate in any on-field activity as he recovers from a lisfranc injury. Hamilton’s 40-time has caused his stock to fall. First, it was a 4.59 at the combine then a reported 4.70 at his pro day.

Stingley’s current over/under draft position is right at 12.5, slightly favored towards the over. That indicates the markets believe it’s very possible Stingley will be there for the Vikings and that they could potentially pass on him. Hamilton’s over/under is 8.5 but heavily favors the over.

The Vikings could have the second pick at QB

Since the Kirk Cousins extension, the thought of picking a QB at No. 12 has been out of my mind. I still think it’s highly unlikely they’ll go that route, given the moves they’ve made this offseason intending to be competitive.

Historically, QBs rise dramatically leading up to the draft as coaches get involved and convince themselves they can fix any QB they draft. But this year Malik Willis is the only one that is rising. I’d be shocked if he’s not picked in the top-10 and it’s a possibility he goes No. 2 to the Lions. But if the Vikings have another QB prospect they feel strongly about, it’s likely he could be on the board at No. 12. Interestingly, both mock drafts have the Panthers going with EDGE. They would seem like the next likely team to pick a QB and if they don’t, it opens up a lot of possibilities for the Vikings.

Until they're on the clock, of course, we'll see plenty of "smoke screen" reports and GMs talking about taking the best player available.  

Next Up

George Karlaftis
MN Vikings

The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

Pete Orput
MN News

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

It was confirmed he died at his home in Stillwater Sunday.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather

A strong storm system will deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Police investigating threats of violence at North St. Paul school

There were two threats made on consecutive days last week.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Related

Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Vikings can make it make sense by drafting a quarterback

The Vikings' offseason hasn't seemed to make progress toward the short or long term but that can change in the draft.

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

Vikings Rams, Cam Dantzler
MN Vikings

Coller: The Vikings want to be the Rams but that will take time

It takes time to go from a 1997 Ford Ranger to a 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Coller: Vikings should commit to 'best player available'

Matthew Coller writes a weekly Vikings column for BMTN, with more of his work found at Purple Insider.

FACover
MN Vikings

The likelihood of return for the Vikings' 20 free agents

Minnesota doesn't have much cap space to retain its own players.

Combine Reports
MN Vikings

The Vikings' QB situation, randomness and the edges they are searching for

Now here’s where it gets spicy. Kwesi, do you believe that this is a weak QB draft class?

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

USATSI_16590477_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Defensive targets for the Vikings in free agency

Minnesota has numerous holes to fill in its starting lineup.