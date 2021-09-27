September 28, 2021
There's something different about Kirk Cousins, but what is it?
Publish date:

There's something different about Kirk Cousins, but what is it?

Cousins' "swag" has fueled a hot start to the season.
Author:

Minnesota Vikings

Cousins' "swag" has fueled a hot start to the season.

Something just feels different about Kirk Cousins this season. He's posting the same big box scores as he routinely has during his career, but something has changed. What is it?

If you ask Mike Zimmer, it starts with his leadership.

"His leadership has been a lot better this year," Mike Zimmer said last week. "Just the way he's going about his business. Not just being to himself but being around the guys more."

If you ask his teammates, it's his...swag? 

"Some of the stuff he says, it's pretty funny coming from him," Alexander Mattison said after Sunday's win over the Seahawks. "He's definitely kind of opened up a little bit and it's definitely awesome to see. He's just taking the reins and he's a tremendous leader."

Whatever it is, it has contributed to a strong start for Cousins. His 118.3 passer rating and eight touchdowns ranks fourth in the NFL and his 78.2 QBR ranks second behind Matthew Stafford. Cousins also ranks in the top eight in passing yards, yards per attempt and hasn't thrown an interception since last December, but like everything else in his career, it's gone beyond the box score.

"He [just has] no fear," Adam Thielen said. "He’s not worried about anything other than going out and doing his job. I think he’s a guy that now is able to be in the third year of this system and be around a lot of us players and he just kind of trusts us.”

Cousins lit up the Seahawks' for 323 yards and three touchdowns but it was how he did it that was different. On one occasion, Cousins casually chucked a shoe that wouldn't stay on his foot. 

On another, he made an incredible throw off his back foot to K.J. Osborn that he admitted looked like "a flash of purple." The play went for a first down to help keep Russell Wilson on the sidelines.

This doesn't sound like the quarterback who was criticized for holding onto the ball in Cincinnati, but maybe it was the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter against the Bengals that helped Cousins flip the switch.

Cousins has been more decisive when getting rid of the ball this season with Pro Football Focus charting 2.37 seconds per attempt. That time dropped from 2.67 seconds in 2020 and a league-high 2.83 seconds in 2019. With the ball out of his hands, the offensive line has been asked to do less and ranks fourth in PFF's pass-blocking efficiency.

That gives the receivers a better chance to make plays, which results in a new and improved Cousins. Unless you ask him, of course.

"I try to be the same guy [and] be consistent," Cousins said. "I'm always trying to build relationships and stay connected with teammates but I assert myself when it makes sense to do that."

But those relationships have also been forged with a more relaxed approach in the locker room. Cousins moved his locker this past offseason to be next to Justin Jefferson and Irv Smith Jr. While it's unlikely Cousins will be rocking some wraparound shades, it has definitely had an effect on his "swag," even if he admits to having none.

"Kyle Shanahan told me that my swag was having no swag," Cousins explained. "He told me as a rookie to never change...I kind of like it that way. There's a hint of truth to that joke, so it is what it is."

Next Up

Abbey Piner
MN News

Missing Aitkin County woman may be in St. Paul area

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

box elder bugs
Minnesota Life

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

Bemidji City Hall
MN News

Public's help sought after shooting kills father of five girls

The father of five girls was fatally shot in early September.

Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 7.21.37 AM
MN News

Driver killed in Fridley crash that cut his car in half

The victim is a 29-year-old man from Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

There's something different about Kirk Cousins, but what is it?

Cousins's "swag" has fueled a hot start to the season.

Cameron Dantzler
MN Vikings

Cameron Dantzler tweets out frustration over playing time

The second-year corner has been benched while Bashaud Breeland continues to struggle.

Pizabay pizza
MN Food & Drink

Chaska Papa Murphy's to temporarily close due to worker shortage

The closure is "due to a lack of employees and applicants across the company," the manager wrote.

Hailey Anderson Cumberland WI police
MN News

Authorities find body, vehicle in search for missing WI woman

Hailey Anderson was supposed to be travelling to Hibbing, but never showed up.

KAT, Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns sounds off on Wolves' constant 'instability'

Gersson Rosas' firing was the latest in a string of problem situations the Wolves have been involved with.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Duluth man arrested after police chase in stolen pickup truck

He was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in North Dakota.

pixabay tractor farm
MN News

1 killed in crash between car and tractor in western MN

First responders arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway, in a cornfield.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins needs to let it fly against the Cardinals

An aggressive approach could ensure a win in the desert.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer apparently doesn't know what Kirk Cousins' contract situation is

Cousins' contract ends after next season, but his head coach is currently unaware.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vaccinations remain a hot topic as Vikings report to training camp

How could unvaccinated players alter the Vikings season?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

Will the Vikings extend Cousins or put an eye to the future?

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Key takeaways from Adam Thielen's press conference

Thielen talked Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and preparing for the 2020 season.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

5 questions for season finale between Vikings and Lions

With the energy of a third preseason game, the Vikings will close out the season in Detroit.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL insider adds steam to trade speculation involving Cousins, Watson

NBC Sports' Peter King has a three-team proposal that would send Watson to Minnesota.