Skip to main content
Timberwolves beat Clippers, will face Grizzlies in playoffs

Timberwolves beat Clippers, will face Grizzlies in playoffs

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley led the way.

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley led the way.

Karl-Anthony Towns had one of the worst games of his career on Tuesday night but a big from Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in an enthralling NBA play-in game.

Edwards came out of the gates on fire, scoring the first seven points for the Timberwolves. But while he supplied the offense early, the Clippers did a great job of shutting down the rest of the lineup.

That included Towns, who had a miserable first half. The star center shot 0-for-7 from the floor, scoring two points on a pair of free throws. To add insult to injury, Towns picked up four fouls and had to take an early seat on the bench.

The good news was that he wasn't alone. Scott Foster, Ed Malloy and Tom Washington welcomed everyone to the ref show, calling 29 fouls between the two teams in the first half – including three on Patrick Beverley.

But even though the Timberwolves were shorthanded, they still found enough offense to stay in the game.

A good chunk came from D'Angelo Russell. After scoring just one point in the first quarter, he scored 14 of his 29 points in the second including nine in a 15-3 run that helped Minnesota take a 53-51 lead into halftime.

But it didn't take long for Towns to get back into foul trouble. Towns picked up his fifth offensive foul charging into the paint to send him back to the bench with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

That left the door open for Paul George to take over. The Clippers' superstar scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter to help L.A. take an 84-78 lead into the fourth.

Towns re-entered the game at 9:27 of the fourth quarter but less than two minutes later, he went over the back for his sixth foul and ended the night with just 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

But once Towns left the game, the Timberwolves responded with a 13-2 run that ended with a thunderous slam by Edwards to give Minnesota a 99-95 lead.

The Timberwolves and Clippers traded blows before Minnesota held a 104-101 lead with 1:24 to go.

A pair of free throws from Edwards capped off a 29-point night and after a free-throw, Beverley finished off his old team with a steal to send the Timberwolves to the playoffs for the second time in the past 19 years.

Minnesota will now draw the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who they split their four games with during the regular season.

Next Up

USATSI_18080530_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves beat Clippers, will face Grizzlies in playoffs

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley led the way.

storm
MN Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe thunderstorm watch

Tracking the latest information about severe storms in Minnesota.

Crash suspect
MN News

Charges: Driver used alcohol, drugs before crash that killed Lakeville teen

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

police lights
MN News

'Close friends' tied to drive-by shooting also connected to separate murders in St. Paul

St. Paul man arrested in connection with shooting death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 2.07.07 PM
MN News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

Nine semis were overturned by apparent strong winds.

Jessica Miles
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime anchor Jessica Miles announces KSTP exit

Miles plan to spend more time with family.

Booker T. Hodges
MN News

Dr. Booker T. Hodges sworn in as Bloomington police chief

Hodges is the city's first Black police chief.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 12.36.24 PM
MN Weather

Tornado threat for MN, IA: The latest from Sven Sundgaard

The best potential appears to be along and south of I-90.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Portillo's Maple Grove
MN News

Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

The 78-year-old Blaine man is charged negligent storage of a firearm.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

Related

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

With KAT out, Timberwolves can't upset Nets

D'Angelo Russell stepped up but couldn't overcome Brooklyn's firepower.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell but still picked up a 120-110 win.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant sets the tone, Timberwolves dominate Grizzlies

The Wolves have won four of their past six games.

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 39, Timberwolves hammer Warriors

Even without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves look like a team nobody wants to play down the stretch.

Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves get back to full strength, beat Thunder

The Timberwolves showed why they're one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.