Timberwolves' bench can't hold off Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves enjoyed a big night from their bench but the Toronto Raptors made some key plays down the stretch in a 103-91 loss.

For the second straight night, the Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star center put up 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but the bigger story was the play of Minnesota's reserves.

Jaden McDaniels was stellar in place of Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night and continued to play well against Toronto. The second-year forward scored 18 of the Timberwolves 39 points off the bench.

With seven boards, McDaniels helped the Timberwolves bring a 74-72 lead into the fourth quarter. But too many players didn't have their best night for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards returned after suffering an ankle injury against the Charlotte Hornets but shot 0-for-8 from the floor. D'Angelo Russell also had a tough night, shooting 2-for-11 with just eight points.

With Gary Trent Jr.'s 28 points leading the way, the Raptors built a 99-89 lead on his 3-pointer with 1:50 to play. A pair of free throws from Russell would be Minnesota's final points of the night as their seven-game home winning streak came to an end.

The Timberwolves enter the All-Star break with a record of 31-28. They'll return on Feb. 24 when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.