Timberwolves' bench steps up, smashes Nuggets

The Wolves pick up another big win in the Western Conference.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves used another big night from their bench as they smashed the Denver Nuggets 130-115 on Tuesday night.

Most of Minnesota's matchups against the Nuggets center on the action in the paint as Karl-Anthony Towns went up against Nikola Jokic. But while the big men lived up to the hype, it was the Timberwolves' reserves that made the difference.

The charge was led by Taurean Prince. The Timberwolves' forward averaged just 5.1 points per game on the season coming into the night, but exploded for 23 points, nine rebounds and six 3-pointers against the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves also got a big night from Naz Reid, who put up 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. With Malik Beasley knocking down four 3-pointers, Minnesota erupted in the second quarter, building a 24-point lead before the Nuggets cut it to 18 points at halftime.

But it wasn't just the bench that brought it on Tuesday night. Towns flirted with his second straight triple-double, putting up 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Jarred Vanderbilt also had a strong offensive performance with 18 points and nine rebounds on the night.

The combined effort allowed the Timberwolves to rest their starters for most of the fourth quarter. The bench capitalized, outscoring Denver's reserves 68-49 and cruising to a big victory against a Western Conference opponent.

The Timberwolves (26-25) will look to continue their momentum when they travel to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.