Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.
Author:
Malik Beasley

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their second straight victory on Thursday night as they earned a 115-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Wolves got off to a fast start thanks to the duo of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. With Anthony Edwards relatively quiet Towns and Russell stepped up for  combined points and helped Minnesota build a 20-point lead.

While KAT and D'Lo added the star power, the bench added some punch. Malik Beasley had his shot falling as he buried four 3-pointers to help the Wolves add to the lead.

With Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels also scoring in double-figures, it lead to a rare uneventful night for the Wolves, who picked up their second victory in the past two nights.

The Timberwolves (6-9) will look for their third straight win when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Next Up

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.

Lynx
MN Lynx

WNBA changes playoff format, effective for 2022 season

The new format could add up to eight games to the playoff schedule.

Shakopee
MN Coronavirus

Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

The hope is that a nine-day break will curb the outbreak.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.18.58 PM
MN News

Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

The drugs were allegedly being brought from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

That's about 7% of the school's student population.

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Eden Prairie man falsely applied for COVID relief, fled to Colombia

He applied for more than $2 million in COVID relief loans

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN News

Target explains why it isn't having any problems finding workers

The widespread labor shortage doesn't seem to be impacting the Bullseye.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

covid
MN Coronavirus

25 MN counties now among the highest COVID case rates in America

Minnesota and Michigan are the two hottest COVID spots in the country right now.

Anthony Reese booking photo, Cass Co ND - crop
MN News

Charges: MN man fatally shot 2 coworkers, one of whom was pregnant

The suspect worked at the business with the two victims, charges say.

Related

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves 'badly' want to trade for Ben Simmons

Simmons will be one of the NBA's hottest trade targets this offseason

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' 4th quarter implosion leads to loss against Memphis

The Grizzlies used a 24-4 run to complete the comeback victory.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but still picked up a (SCORE) win.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley fuel Timberwolves season-opening victory

A late 11-0 run helped the Timberwolves take down the Pistons.

Ryan Saunders
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves snap losing streak with win over Spurs

Without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, the Wolves ended their losing streak at eight games.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves drop fourth straight with loss to Nuggets

Malik Beasley's 25 points weren't enough to hold off Denver.