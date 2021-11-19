Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their second straight victory on Thursday night as they earned a 115-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Wolves got off to a fast start thanks to the duo of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. With Anthony Edwards relatively quiet Towns and Russell stepped up for combined points and helped Minnesota build a 20-point lead.

While KAT and D'Lo added the star power, the bench added some punch. Malik Beasley had his shot falling as he buried four 3-pointers to help the Wolves add to the lead.

With Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels also scoring in double-figures, it lead to a rare uneventful night for the Wolves, who picked up their second victory in the past two nights.

The Timberwolves (6-9) will look for their third straight win when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.