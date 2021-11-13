Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak
Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 29 points in a third quarter in which the Timberwolves blew out the Lakers to fuel a 107-83 win at Staples Centers Friday night. 

Minnesota trailed after a sluggish first half before shooting the lights out and outscoring the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter – and unlike some games earlier this season, they held on for the win. 

"Desperately needed this one," Wolves coach Chris Finch said, via ESPN. "In this situation, the more desperate team usually wins in the NBA on any given night. We've been playing well. We just haven't been playing well often enough. Felt good to watch some shots go in finally."

D'Angelo Russell hit five threes and scored 22 points against his former team. The other wheel of Minnesota's big three, Anthony Edwards, had an off night, finishing with just 9 points two nights after torching the Warriors for a career-best 48 points. 

The victory snapped Minnesota's six-game losing streak. They'll go for another win at Staples Center when they face Paul George and the Clippers Saturday at 9:30 p.m. The Clippers have already beaten the Wolves twice in Minneapolis this season. 

