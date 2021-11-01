Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Timberwolves bring back the trees with 2021-22 City Edition jersey
Timberwolves bring back the trees with 2021-22 City Edition jersey

The trees are an homage to the Kevin Garnett era.
Credit: Minnesota Timberwolves

Calling it a "remix" of past and present, the Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled the City Edition uniforms they'll wear for eight games this season. 

The uniforms feature "shades of blue from the team's inaugural" uniform and the current Icon Edition uniform. The team says the name and number features "Wolves" on the front of the jersey and "reflects the classic font of the uniform worn from 1996-2010." 

And of course they're bringing back the trees, which the team says is the "most beloved element in the Timberwolves brand identity and jersey collection." The trees are layered on the trim of the jersey and shorts. 

"The trees have made a comeback to provide the nostalgic feel of The Big-Ticket era," the team said, which serves as a salute to Kevin Garnett (though they still haven't retired his number). 

The Wolves will wear the City Edition uniforms eight times this season. 

  • Nov. 5 vs. Clippers
  • Nov. 15 vs. Suns
  • Dec. 10 vs. Cavaliers
  • Dec. 17 vs. Lakers
  • Jan. 23 vs. Nets
  • Feb. 25 vs. 76ers
  • Mar. 25 vs. Mavericks
  • Apr. 10 vs. Bulls

The new-look uniforms are not yet available to purchase. 

