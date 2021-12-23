Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA's Health and Safety protocols for COVID-19

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered another blow to their COVID depleted roster as Karl-Anthony Towns has entered the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols for COVID-19.

Towns is the seventh player to enter the protocols this week as COVID-19 has spread through the locker room. Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince entered the protocols last Friday while Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt were unavailable for the past two games. Nathan Wright also missed Tuesday loss at Dallas.

Towns has had a long history with COVID as he lost eight relatives including his mother, Jacquiline since the start of the pandemic. He contracted COVID last January and lost 50 pounds before returning to the team on Feb. 1. In response to entering the protocol Towns colorfully expressed his frustration.

While Towns is vaccinated, it's unclear whether he is symptomatic. Regardless, the Timberwolves will have another hole to navigate in their lineup when they face Utah on Thursday night.